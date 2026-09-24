IIT Bombay student’s death: Rahul Gandhi speaks to Sahil Wakode’s parents

Mumbai: Ravindra Wakode, father of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode, interacts with media personnel after visiting the Crime Branch office in connection with his son's death case, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday spoke to the parents of the IIT Bombay student, who died by suicide last week, and assured them all help in their fight to seek justice for their son, news agency PTI reported.

Gandhi made a nearly 17-minute video call to Sahil Wakode’s parents — Ravindra and Sonali Wakode — while they were on their way to Mumbai from Washim district, Congress sources told PTI. Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib and Maharashtra unit chief Shivraj More were also with the couple.

The parents of Sahil Wakode have announced that they will be going on an indefinite hunger strike in front of IIT Bombay gate from 11 am on Thursday. Sahil, a second-year student of IIT Bombay, died by suicide last Friday after he was found using a mobile phone to access ChatGPT in an examination hall.