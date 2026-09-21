IIT Bombay apologises over communication concerning Sahil’s death

Sonali Wakode, mother of Sahil Wakode, a second-year student of IIT Bombay who died by suicide on Friday, was taken unwell as she waited for the postmortem to conclude, at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai. (Express Photo: Sankhadeep Banerjee)

IIT Bombay Monday issued an apology over earlier communication concerning a student’s suicide, saying details leading up to Sahil Wajode’s death remain under investigation.

“We apologise for the statements contained in our earlier communication concerning the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate demise of Sahil. The details and circumstances leading up to the incident remain subject to investigation by the appropriate authorities. In view of the ongoing investigation, it was inappropriate to have set out or characterised details relating to the events preceding his demise before they had been duly established through the appropriate investigative process,” the institution said in a post on X.