IIT Bombay apologises over communication concerning Sahil’s death

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IIT Bombay Monday issued an apology over earlier communication concerning a student’s suicide, saying details leading up to Sahil Wajode’s death remain under investigation.
“We apologise for the statements contained in our earlier communication concerning the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate demise of Sahil. The details and circumstances leading up to the incident remain subject to investigation by the appropriate authorities. In view of the ongoing investigation, it was inappropriate to have set out or characterised details relating to the events preceding his demise before they had been duly established through the appropriate investigative process,” the institution said in a post on X.
We apologise for the statements contained in our earlier communication concerning the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate demise of Sahil.
The details and circumstances leading up to the incident remain subject to investigation by the appropriate authorities. In view of…
— IIT Bombay (@iitbombay) September 21, 2026
Sahil, a second-year student of IIT Bombay, died by suicide Friday, hours after he was found using a mobile phone in an examination hall. The 19-year-old’s death led to a protest by over 400 students on the campus and the postponement of the ongoing mid-semester examinations.
Soon after, his parents alleged that he was subjected to caste-based discrimination, which the institution denied, saying no such complaint was submitted by the student, either to its SC-ST cell or to the administration.
However, based on a complaint filed by Sahil’s father, Ravindra, the Mumbai Police on Saturday registered an FIR naming Professor Suryanarayan Doolla, among unnamed others, on charges of abetment to suicide (BNS Section 108) and sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
Doolla was reportedly the invigilator on duty when Sahil, a student of the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, was allegedly found using a cellphone during the mid-semester exam on Friday. In a statement, the institute said Sahil had uploaded the question paper on ChatGPT to seek answers. Sahil died by suicide hours later.
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