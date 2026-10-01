IIT-B student wrote ‘apology’ before suicide; rules mention fresh answer sheet in ‘copying’ cases

IIT Bombay suicide case: The institute's rules for handling acts of academic malpractice state that when an invigilator discovers such acts, "a fresh answer book should be issued to the student, and the student should be allowed to resume writing the exam."

Written by: Mohamed Thaver, Pallavi Smart
5 min readUpdated: Oct 1, 2026 03:17 PM IST
IIT Bombay student sahil wakode suicide apology letterSahil Wakode died by suicide after he was allegedly caught using his phone in an examination hall (Express photo)
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Sahil Wakode, an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay student who died by suicide on September 18, wrote an ‘apology letter’ after he was asked to leave the examination hall and taken to superiors over alleged exam malpractice, sources said. However, IIT Bombay’s formal rules for students caught ‘copying’ do not mention any provision for an ‘apology letter’.

In fact, IIT Bombay’s laid-down procedure requires a Disciplinary Action Committee to examine such cases and assess the evidence. If the evidence does not hold the student responsible for the alleged misconduct, “the benefit goes to the student,” it states. Nowhere does it mention the requirement of an apology letter from the students.

A source said, “It has come to light that the student was asked to leave the exam hall by the invigilator, Professor Suryanarayan Doolla, at around 12:38 pm. He was then taken to the superiors, where he signed a written apology letter for copying in the exam, after which he reached his room around 1.25 pm, as per CCTV footage.”

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He never came out of his hostel room. He had taken his own life.

What do IIT Bombay’s rules say?

IIT Bombay’s procedures for handling acts of academic malpractice by students, dated April 2015, state that when an invigilator discovers an act of indiscipline by a student during an exam, “the invigilator should confiscate relevant material like chits, phones, answer papers, etc.

“A fresh answer book should be issued to the student, and the student should be allowed to resume writing the exam,” states the procedure.

Also Read | IIT Bombay suicide: Sahil’s locked iPhone holds clues on his exam-day ‘search’, cops left scrambling

Then, a detailed note has to be prepared and submitted to the Head of the Department (HOD) conducting the course, it says. The HOD then refers the case to the Departmental Academic Disciplinary Action Committee (D-ADAC).

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“The main role of the D-ADAC is in sifting through the evidence and establishing the type of malpractice, if any. The final recommendation should be unambiguous,” states the procedure. Members who disagree with the report may add a dissenting note.

“In case the evidence is not clear, the benefit of the doubt goes to the student. The recommendation is forwarded via the Head to the Dean (Academic Programme) for approval and implementation.”

Students who have since protested on the campus have complained that the procedure was not followed in Sahil Wakode’s case.

IIT Bombay Sahil Wakode suicide IIT Bombay students protested demanding justice for Sahil Wakode (Express photo)

And since the central administration of IIT Bombay does not strictly monitor the implementation of the rules, the process for handling such cases can allegedly vary across departments. This has led to growing demands for a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to deal with cases of academic malpractice, particularly in examinations. The exams were postponed after Sahil Wakode’s suicide, and the remaining mid-semester papers shall be held after the SOPs are ready.

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Meanwhile, protesting students have asked why Sahil Wakode was not given another answer sheet as per the rules, but was escorted out of the classroom instead.

The Indian Express reached out to IIT Bombay, seeking answers on Wakode’s apology letter. There was no response.

Also Read | IIT Bombay suicide: 3 students, psychiatrist part of panel to probe Sahil’s death

An officer from the Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed by the Mumbai Police to probe Sahil Wakode’s suicide, said that they have written to the institute asking them to hand over all documents linked to the case.

An officer said, “Our probe focused on establishing if the professor did something that pushed Wakode to commit suicide and if he faced any discrimination due to his caste. While we will look at procedures that were followed in this case, usually procedural lapses are dealt with at the institute level.”

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What has crime branch found so far?

During the investigation into the IIT Bombay suicide case, the crime branch found that Sahil spoke with a friend an hour after he returned to his hostel room. It was around 1:25 pm.

During their call, Wakode expressed regret and told the friend he did not score well in the earlier paper and was “copying” to make up for the marks, her statement read, according to the police.

Also Read | IIT Bombay suicide case: CCTV shows what happened in exam from 12.30-12.45

She called others staying closer to his hostel room after he did not answer her repeated calls, the statement said.

The police have so far recorded statements of Sahil Wakode’s parents, students in the class and those known to him. They have also collected CCTV footage from the examination hall and the lobby.

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“We will soon be recording the statement of Doolla after speaking to others,” a source said.

Powai Police had registered an FIR against Professor Suryanarayana Doolla on charges of abetment to suicide and sections of the SC/ST Act. The probe was later transferred to the crime branch.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Mohamed Thaver
Mohamed Thaver

Mohamed Thaver is a highly specialized journalist with the Expertise and Authority required to report on complex law enforcement and legal issues. With a career dedicated to the crime beat for over a decade, his work provides readers with informed and trustworthy insights into Maharashtra's security and justice systems. Experience & Authority Core Focus: Has been exclusively covering the crime beat for over a decade, building deep, specialized knowledge in the field. Geographical Authority: Currently focuses heavily on law enforcement and policy in Maharashtra, providing authoritative coverage of the state's security apparatus. Key Beats: Law Enforcement: Reports on the operations of the Maharashtra Police and the Mumbai Crime Branch. Policy & Administration: Covers the Maharashtra Home Department, focusing on policy matters related to handling law and order and the evolution of the police force. Judiciary: Has significant past experience covering the courts, giving him a comprehensive understanding of the entire criminal justice process from investigation to verdict. Specialized Interest (Cyber & Forensics): Demonstrates Expertise in modern investigative techniques, with a keen focus on cyber crime and forensics, reporting on how these technologies assist complex crime investigations. Content Focus: His reports revolve around police probes, the evolution of the force, and state policy, ensuring his content is highly relevant and detailed. Credentials & Trustworthiness Mohamed Thaver’s long-standing specialization in the crime beat—combined with his focus on technological aspects like cyber crime and his direct coverage of major institutions like the Mumbai Crime Branch and the Maharashtra Home Department—underscores his Trustworthiness and status as an expert source for detailed and reliable journalism on law and order. He tweets @thaver_mohamed ... Read More

Pallavi Smart
Pallavi Smart

Pallavi Smart is a Principal Correspondent with The Indian Express, Mumbai Bureau. Her reporting is singularly focused on the education sector, demonstrating exceptional Expertise and Authority across the entire spectrum of learning, from foundational schooling to advanced higher education. She is a highly Trustworthy source for policy, institutional developments, and systemic issues affecting students, teachers, and parents in Maharashtra. Expertise Senior Role: As a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, her designation reflects her seniority, specialized knowledge, and the editorial rigor applied to her reporting. Core Authority & Specialization: Pallavi Smart is the definitive voice for Education news in the region. Her coverage scope is comprehensive: Policy and Regulatory Changes: Reports on major shifts in educational policy, including the restructuring of entrance exams (e.g., MHT-CET adopting the JEE Main model), the draft regulatory framework for coaching classes, and revised teacher recruitment processes. Higher Education Institutions (HEIs): Provides in-depth reporting on prestigious institutes like IIT Bombay and TISS (Tata Institute of Social Sciences), covering institutional initiatives, administrative debates (e.g., renaming IIT Bombay), and student welfare programs (e.g., mandatory mental health courses). Teachers and Eligibility: Covers crucial issues affecting the teaching fraternity, such as the mandatory Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for in-service teachers and related controversies and application numbers. Student Welfare & Rights: Focuses on issues concerning students, including the rollout of government scholarships, the financial strain on schools due to midday meal reimbursement delays, and instances of child rights violations (e.g., the Powai studio hostage crisis). Admissions and Vacancy: Tracks the outcome of centralized admission processes (e.g., MBBS, BPharm) and analyzes vacancy concerns, providing essential data-driven insights for parents and students. Credentials & Trustworthiness Dedicated Beat: Her consistent focus on the "KG to PG" education beat allows her to develop unparalleled subject matter knowledge, ensuring her reports are accurate, detailed, and contextualized. Proactive Reporting: Her articles frequently break news on policy and institutional planning, providing the public with timely, essential information about a sector that directly impacts millions of families. She tweets @Pallavi_Smart ... Read More

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