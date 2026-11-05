After suicide, IIT Bombay’s ‘dishonesty’ survey to understand why students cheat

Would you consider cheating if you knew you would fail otherwise? Does the pressure to secure good grades make academic dishonesty easier to justify? And can excessive punishment make students reluctant to admit mistakes or seek help?

These are among the questions IIT Bombay is asking its undergraduate students through a survey as part of the institute’s initiative to understand students’ perceptions of academic dishonesty, why students cheat, and how academic integrity can be strengthened.

Circulated by the Undergraduate Academic Council (UGAC), the questionnaire, titled Academic Integrity: Students’ Perspective, comes amid a review of the institute’s examination rules and penalties following the September 18 death of second-year BTech student Sahil Wakode.

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Wakode died by suicide hours after he was allegedly caught using a mobile phone during a mid-semester examination and asked by the invigilator to leave the hall and write an “apology letter”, a requirement not prescribed under the institute’s rules.

His death triggered campus protests, while his parents alleged that he had faced caste-based discrimination, a charge the institute has denied.

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Following the protests, IIT Bombay Director Professor Shireesh Kedare formed an eight-member committee, comprising four faculty members and four students, to review examination rules and penalties.

The survey seeks to understand students’ views on the reasons behind academic dishonesty, the ethical considerations involved, and the circumstances in which they believe cheating becomes acceptable.

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It also seeks to understand why some students choose not to cheat.

IIT Bombay’s survey questions on academic dishonesty after a student’s suicide (Image generated using Claude) IIT Bombay’s survey questions on academic dishonesty after a student’s suicide (Image generated using Claude)

Students are asked whether pressure to secure high grades, the importance of academic performance for internships and placements, and the likelihood of getting caught influence their decisions. The questionnaire also examines peer influence and the reasons students refrain from cheating, including confidence in their preparation and fear of disciplinary action.

The questionnaire also asks whether stricter monitoring and security measures are more effective than harsher punishments, and whether excessive punishment could discourage students from seeking help or admitting mistakes.

The exercise comes after a special Senate meeting last month decided to put on hold the stricter punishment rules approved in July 2026, following concerns over the severity of the penalties.

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Under the July rules, carrying a mobile phone into an examination hall attracted an FR (Fail and Repeat) grade and a semester’s suspension. Under the 2015 rules, carrying a phone attracted a one-grade reduction, while using it during an examination resulted in an FR grade.

The committee appointed by the director to review procedures for handling suspected malpractice has submitted an interim report to the Senate. Under the proposed procedure, invigilators would stop the suspected malpractice, confiscate the relevant material and record the incident, while allowing the student to present their version.

The committee has also proposed standardised forms to document the incident and evidence, including the accounts of both the invigilator and the student. It has further recommended that invigilators alert a Quick Response Team (QRT) helpline after the student leaves the examination hall to ensure they receive the necessary support.

These procedural changes are yet to be finalised after suggestions from Senate members.

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“Attempting to understand students’ perspectives on academic integrity and the psychology behind cheating is part of the process of formulating new punishment rules. The earlier survey among postgraduate and senior students sought to understand what could be considered very strict, lenient or appropriate punishment. The survey among undergraduate students now seeks to understand why students cheat in the first place, while also learning from those who choose not to. The idea is to formulate effective rules against academic malpractice,” a source familiar with the exercise said.

The latest questionnaire contains around 18 multiple-choice and open-ended questions. It assures students that their responses will remain anonymous and that their email addresses will not be collected.