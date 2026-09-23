IIT Bombay suicide: 3 students, psychiatrist part of panel to probe Sahil’s death

Sahil Wakode died by suicide last Friday after he was caught using his phone in an examination hall (File photo)

Days after 20-year-old Sahil Wakode died by suicide after he was caught using a mobile phone inside an examination hall, IIT Bombay Director Professor Shireesh Kedare said on Wednesday that the Board of Governors has set up a 10-member committee to examine the circumstances surrounding the student’s death on September 18.

He said, “The committee will be headed by Dr Ramesh Venkateswaran,” who serves as the Chairman of the Board of Governors at IIT Palakkad.

While Professor Kedare said the institute will later issue an official statement to share information on other members of the committee, sources said the committee will include Professor K Narayanan of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences, Professor Sadip Kumar Saha of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, convener of the institute’s SC/ST Students and Staff Cell, and Professor Deepti Kalsi of the Department of Chemistry.