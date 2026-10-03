Sahil Wakode suicide: IIT-B director’s statement recorded for over 9 hours

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The Mumbai police on Friday recorded the statement of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay Director Shireesh Kedare over nearly 10 hours in connection with the death of student Sahil Wakode. The police also recorded the statement of Professor Suryanarayan Doolla.
According to a police officer, both denied allegations that Wakode had been subjected to casteist remarks and maintained that all procedures were followed in accordance with institutional guidelines.
Wakode, 20, died by suicide on September 18 after he was allegedly found with a mobile phone during a mid-semester examination. Doolla caught the alleged exam malpractice.
“Kedare was called in to record his statement. We recorded it for nearly nine-10 hours after which he was allowed to go,” the officer said.
So far, the police have recorded over 40 statements in the case. The officer said that they are now awaiting reports of the forensic analysis of Wakode’s mobile phone, laptop and other electronic devices sent to the forensic laboratory.
“Depending upon what is revealed during the investigation, the police will decide on the further course of action, whether it is prosecuting the professor if evidence is found, booking him for another charge, or filing a closure report if no evidence is found,” the officer said.
After an FIR was registered against Doolla by the Powai police on charges of abetment to suicide and sections of the SC/ST Act, the probe was transferred to the Crime Branch.
Wakode’s parents have alleged that he faced caste-based discrimination and pressure on campus. They have been protesting at Azad Maidan, seeking Doolla’s arrest.
The second-year BTech student’s death has sparked widespread protests at the institute, with students demanding an independent probe and wider reforms in student welfare and disciplinary mechanisms.
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