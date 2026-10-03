Sahil Wakode suicide: IIT-B director’s statement recorded for over 9 hours

The Mumbai police on Friday recorded the statement of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay Director Shireesh Kedare over nearly 10 hours in connection with the death of student Sahil Wakode. The police also recorded the statement of Professor Suryanarayan Doolla.

According to a police officer, both denied allegations that Wakode had been subjected to casteist remarks and maintained that all procedures were followed in accordance with institutional guidelines.

Wakode, 20, died by suicide on September 18 after he was allegedly found with a mobile phone during a mid-semester examination. Doolla caught the alleged exam malpractice.

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“Kedare was called in to record his statement. We recorded it for nearly nine-10 hours after which he was allowed to go,” the officer said.