IIT Bombay professor under fire over student’s suicide sent on leave

Sahil Wakode died by suicide last Friday after he was caught using his phone (File photo)

The IIT Bombay professor, Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, under fire over a 20-year-old student’s suicide has been sent on leave amid the massive protests. Sahil Wakode, the second-year BTech student, died by suicide after getting caught using a mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester test.

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