IIT Bombay professor under fire over student’s suicide sent on leave

Sahil Wakode, the second-year BTech student, died by suicide after getting caught using a mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester test.

Written by: Express Web Desk
1 min readUpdated: Sep 23, 2026 09:01 AM IST
IIT bombay student suicide caseSahil Wakode died by suicide last Friday after he was caught using his phone (File photo)
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The IIT Bombay professor, Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, under fire over a 20-year-old student’s suicide has been sent on leave amid the massive protests. Sahil Wakode, the second-year BTech student, died by suicide after getting caught using a mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester test.

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