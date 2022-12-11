scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 10, 2022

IIT-Bombay placements: Over 1,500 offers made, 25 of them more than Rs 1 cr per year

Over 1,500 offers were made by more than 400 organisations participating in the process, including domestic as well as international.

Phase one of the placements will continue until December 15, a statement issued by the institute said.
TWENTY-FIVE STUDENTS from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay have accepted job offers with pay packages greater than Rs 1 crore per annum in the nine days of the ongoing placement process on campus.

Over 1,500 offers were made by more than 400 organisations participating in the process, including domestic as well as international. A total of 71 offers were made by international organisations. Out of the total offers, 1,224 were accepted by students, including 63 international offers.

As phase one of the placements is still going on, the institute on Saturday released a report providing details about the offers made on campus until now and the response from the students.

According to the information provided by the institute, the 2022-23 season witnessed a steep increase in hires from private equity (PE) firms. Some of the top PE firms that visited the campus this year were GIC Singapore, Bain Capital and Elevation Capital.

Some of the top recruiters during this placement season are American Express, TSMC, Honda Japan, McKinsey & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Morgan Stanley, Sprinklr and conglomerates like Reliance, Adani and Tata.

