IIT Bombay placement: Day 1 sees 250 job offers from 46 firms, 175 accepted

Day one of the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay‘s 15-day annual placement process on Thursday saw 250 job offers being made by 46 companies, of which, 175 offers were accepted by students. This year, IIT-Bombay expects to see the participation of more than 300 companies. Companies like Accenture Solutions, Airbus India, Microsoft India, Morgan Stanley, McKinsey, Procter & Gamble, Qualcomm, Shell India, Texas Instruments and Tata Steel, among others, made job offers to students on Thursday.

The institute refused to share information on how many students received offers from international companies. It also shied away from sharing details on the pay packages offered.

While maintaining that salary packages have remained largely unchanged, a statement issued by the institute said, “…tech giants have either been very selective or have not visited the campus this year.”

It added that among the around 300 pre-placement offers (made before the placement process began) made by companies to students, 194 were accepted. Last year, while 243 pre-placement offers were made, 201 were accepted.