scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 02, 2022

IIT Bombay placement: Day 1 sees 250 job offers from 46 firms, 175 accepted

The institute refused to share information on how many students received offers from international companies.

IIT Bombay placementsIIT Bombay shied away from sharing details on the pay packages offered. (File)

Day one of the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay‘s 15-day annual placement process on Thursday saw 250 job offers being made by 46 companies, of which, 175 offers were accepted by students. This year, IIT-Bombay expects to see the participation of more than 300 companies. Companies like Accenture Solutions, Airbus India, Microsoft India, Morgan Stanley, McKinsey, Procter & Gamble, Qualcomm, Shell India, Texas Instruments and Tata Steel, among others, made job offers to students on Thursday.

The institute refused to share information on how many students received offers from international companies. It also shied away from sharing details on the pay packages offered.

While maintaining that salary packages have remained largely unchanged, a statement issued by the institute said, “…tech giants have either been very selective or have not visited the campus this year.”

More from Mumbai

It added that among the around 300 pre-placement offers (made before the placement process began) made by companies to students, 194 were accepted. Last year, while 243 pre-placement offers were made, 201 were accepted.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘UN Security Council’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘UN Security Council’ or ...
Poet, playwright and linguist…how Savarkar impacted MarathiPremium
Poet, playwright and linguist…how Savarkar impacted Marathi
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000Premium
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...Premium
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...

First published on: 03-12-2022 at 12:49:18 am
Next Story

BEST to introduce 50 new double decker e-buses from January

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close