IIT Bombay locks lecture hall for overnight use, students scramble for study spaces

This semester, however, the administration decided to close the LHC at night, citing concerns over cleanliness and security, citing the issue of littering.

Written by: Pallavi Smart
2 min readMumbaiSep 18, 2026 09:00 AM IST
IIT Bombay, IIT Bombay locks lecture hall for overnight use, IIT Bombay students scramble for study spaces, IIT Bombay Lecture Hall Complex, Mumbai news, Maharashtra news, Indian express, current affairsThe issue was highlighted by Insight, IIT Bombay’s student media body, which said the LHC had traditionally remained open late into the night and early morning during examinations. (File)
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With mid-semester examinations underway, IIT Bombay students have raised concerns over inadequate late-night study spaces after the institute discontinued its practice of keeping rooms in the Lecture Hall Complex (LHC) open overnight during exams.

Following demands from students, the administration has opened four rooms in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering as an alternative. Students, however, say the space is inadequate and lacks sufficient charging points, which are increasingly important as study material is accessed on laptops and tablets.

The issue was highlighted by Insight, IIT Bombay’s student media body, which said the LHC had traditionally remained open late into the night and early morning during examinations. The facility was particularly useful for students living in hostels with limited study space and poor or no Wi-Fi connectivity.

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This semester, however, the administration decided to close the LHC at night, citing concerns over cleanliness and security, citing the issue of littering.

Following discussions with student representatives, four rooms in the Energy department building were opened. Students were informed about the arrangement through an email on September 5, which said additional rooms could be opened depending on demand.

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Students said the alternative remains inadequate. “More than inadequacy of space, the reason is a lack of sufficient charging ports,” said a student.

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Another student said the growing dependence on digital academic material made charging facilities essential. “Lecture notes, coding assignments, book PDFs, everything is on devices, online explanations, even AI is more convenient on tabs and laptops,” the student said.

The institute said the arrangement was temporary and aimed at ensuring smooth conduct for preparations of examinations. “These temporary measures are being taken for proper coordination and smooth conduct of exams. This arrangement is only for the exam session,” the administration said.

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Pallavi Smart
Pallavi Smart

Pallavi Smart is a Principal Correspondent with The Indian Express, Mumbai Bureau. Her reporting is singularly focused on the education sector, demonstrating exceptional Expertise and Authority across the entire spectrum of learning, from foundational schooling to advanced higher education. She is a highly Trustworthy source for policy, institutional developments, and systemic issues affecting students, teachers, and parents in Maharashtra. Expertise Senior Role: As a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, her designation reflects her seniority, specialized knowledge, and the editorial rigor applied to her reporting. Core Authority & Specialization: Pallavi Smart is the definitive voice for Education news in the region. Her coverage scope is comprehensive: Policy and Regulatory Changes: Reports on major shifts in educational policy, including the restructuring of entrance exams (e.g., MHT-CET adopting the JEE Main model), the draft regulatory framework for coaching classes, and revised teacher recruitment processes. Higher Education Institutions (HEIs): Provides in-depth reporting on prestigious institutes like IIT Bombay and TISS (Tata Institute of Social Sciences), covering institutional initiatives, administrative debates (e.g., renaming IIT Bombay), and student welfare programs (e.g., mandatory mental health courses). Teachers and Eligibility: Covers crucial issues affecting the teaching fraternity, such as the mandatory Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for in-service teachers and related controversies and application numbers. Student Welfare & Rights: Focuses on issues concerning students, including the rollout of government scholarships, the financial strain on schools due to midday meal reimbursement delays, and instances of child rights violations (e.g., the Powai studio hostage crisis). Admissions and Vacancy: Tracks the outcome of centralized admission processes (e.g., MBBS, BPharm) and analyzes vacancy concerns, providing essential data-driven insights for parents and students. Credentials & Trustworthiness Dedicated Beat: Her consistent focus on the "KG to PG" education beat allows her to develop unparalleled subject matter knowledge, ensuring her reports are accurate, detailed, and contextualized. Proactive Reporting: Her articles frequently break news on policy and institutional planning, providing the public with timely, essential information about a sector that directly impacts millions of families. She tweets @Pallavi_Smart ... Read More

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