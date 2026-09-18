IIT Bombay locks lecture hall for overnight use, students scramble for study spaces

The issue was highlighted by Insight, IIT Bombay’s student media body, which said the LHC had traditionally remained open late into the night and early morning during examinations. (File)

With mid-semester examinations underway, IIT Bombay students have raised concerns over inadequate late-night study spaces after the institute discontinued its practice of keeping rooms in the Lecture Hall Complex (LHC) open overnight during exams.

Following demands from students, the administration has opened four rooms in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering as an alternative. Students, however, say the space is inadequate and lacks sufficient charging points, which are increasingly important as study material is accessed on laptops and tablets.

The issue was highlighted by Insight, IIT Bombay’s student media body, which said the LHC had traditionally remained open late into the night and early morning during examinations. The facility was particularly useful for students living in hostels with limited study space and poor or no Wi-Fi connectivity.