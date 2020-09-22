IIT Bombay launches website with focus on online content delivery

The festival is scheduled to be hosted in December, with online events having begun last month. (File)

With the 24th edition of its annual ‘Techfest’ likely to be hosted online this year, IIT Bombay on Monday launched its website with a focus on “online content delivery”. “This edition’s website is unique since it is designed for online content delivery. People can watch their favorite lectures from our famous Online Lecture Series, which has more than 1 lakh views and access their favorite technological marvels from our riveting Virtual Exhibition Series, which has more than 25,000 views till now. Moreover, people can access the best lectures from previous editions of Techfest as well,” said a statement from the festival organisers.

The festival is scheduled to be hosted in December, with online events having begun last month.

“We are yet unsure whether the festival will be hosted on campus. We have been told that this rests on government regulations. We have considered inviting severely reduced audiences and have contingency plans in place. But the modalities are yet to be confirmed,” said Shashank Tomar, media head of the fest orgainsers.

Among festival highlights this year is Aerovaccine competition, where participants will use 3D modelling software to design an aircraft capable of delivering Covid-19 vaccine to inaccessible parts of rural India.

