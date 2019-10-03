IIT-Bombay holds workshop for ‘student solar ambassador’

To commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, IIT Bombay and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy organised the ‘Student Solar Ambassador Workshop’ on Wednesday. Students from the country, as well as from abroad, were given hands on training to assemble their own solar study lamp.

As part of this programme, held at IIT Bombay campus, 1,400 students from various schools and institutions assembled their own lamps and took a pledge to become student solar ambassadors for protecting the environment.

Meanwhile, an initiative taken by IIT Bombay to promote energy sustainability by teaching students how to create solar lamps has won the first prize in the Indian Institute of Electronics Engineers’s (IEEE) ‘Empower Billion Lives’ (EBL) competition. IEEE’s EBL is a global competition aimed at fostering innovation to develop solutions to energy access. The final round of the competition was held from September 28 to October 1 at Baltimore, USA. The award included a citation and a prize worth $100,000.