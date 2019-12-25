IIT-Bombay holds rally in support of CAA

Last week, students who wanted to hold protests against CAA were stopped by the dean and associate dean of student affairs. (Representational Image) Last week, students who wanted to hold protests against CAA were stopped by the dean and associate dean of student affairs. (Representational Image)

IIT-BOMBAY on Tuesday saw its first protest in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) with around 100 students participating in a rally.

Maintaining that they welcomed persecuted religious minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, a student said: “We stand against violence and politicisation of educational campuses by students of Jamia (Millia University) and AMU. We stand against the spread of misinformation on CAA.”

“The students protesting here are not affiliated to any political party and are from across departments. We held the rally after taking permission from dean of student affairs,” said another protester.

Last week, students who wanted to hold protests against CAA were stopped by the dean and associate dean of student affairs. “We were told we did not go through a proper channel to seek permission. We need to forward a request through the student council. We are against this. If we were to protest against the administration, would we seek permission from it?” asked an anti-CAA protester.

When contacted, IIT-Bombay director Dr Subhasis Chaudhuri said, “IIT-Bombay is a Govern-ment of India funded Institute of Eminence that works towards development of new knowledge and technologies for the betterment of lives of all people. It is strictly apolitical and doesn’t endorse any political activities by its staff, faculty and students.”

Meanwhile, ahead of the December 27 protest, to be held under the banner of ‘Joint Action Committee’ and comprising students of several institutions and activists, posters are being put up from Dadar to CST Road. “We have divided the organisers into various teams. IIT-Bombay for Justice (a forum of students IIT-Bombay) will enact a street play opposing CAA and NRC. We will perform in the rally,” said a student.

