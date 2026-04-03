IIT Bombay firm to turn campus tech innovations into market-ready products

Professor Milind Atrey, deputy director (academic, research and translation) at IIT Bombay said it will play a pivotal role in bridging the gap between laboratory innovation and real-world application.

In a first-of-its-kind move among India’s premier engineering institutions, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has launched a dedicated company aimed at accelerating the commercialisation of early-stage technologies developed on campus but left unused after initial validation.

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The new entity – Translational Research Yielding Solutions for Tomorrow (TRYST) — will operate as an on-campus consultancy firm with its own CEO, engineers and business development team. Its focus will be to identify technologies which are promising yet ‘dormant’ ideas and translate them into market-ready products, within a strict timeline.

Additionally, it will also scout for industry challenges to identify opportunities to develop solutions using IIT Bombay’s academic expertise.