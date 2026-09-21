IIT Bombay faculty rallies behind Professor Doolla in student suicide case as protests continue

In a statement, the Faculty Forum of IIT Bombay said it 'stands strongly with our colleague Prof. Suryanarayana Doolla'.

Written by: Pallavi Smart
2 min readUpdated: Sep 21, 2026 05:37 PM IST
Police detain activists from different student organisations as they protest demanding justice on the Sahil Wakode’s suicide case, outside IIT-B Powai campus, in Mumbai on 21 September 2026. Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee. 21.09.2026.The IIT Bombay faculty has backed the professor who has been named in the student suicide case. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)
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The IIT Bombay faculty on Monday released a statement in support of the professor hours after Professor Suryanarayana Doolla was removed as the Dean (Administrative Affairs) amid mounting pressure from the protests on campus two days after the suicide of a student.

In a statement, the Faculty Forum of IIT Bombay said it “stands strongly with our colleague Prof. Suryanarayana Doolla”. It further said that the faculty was “distressed by the vilification of our colleague’s reputation by false and misleading reports that have appeared in the media.”

“We also reiterate that we are pained by the sad demise of our student due to the unfortunate incident on 18th September 2026,” it further said.

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The statement also highlights that Prof Doolla has been “temporarily relieved” of his duties as dean to enable an “independent, unbiased investigation” into the suicide case of the student on September 18. The faculty statement also adds that Prof Doolla “continues to be a faculty member in good standing,” indicating that he remains a professor at the institution.

While IIT Bombay has not issued an official statement, IIT Bombay Director Prof Shireesh Kedare, in an email to all students earlier in the day, mentioned the suspension of Prof. Doolla as dean.

The move has, however, angered protesting IIT Bombay students who have been demanding that Prof. Doolla be suspended immediately from his professorship.

Earlier today, faculty members gathered at the campus in support of Prof. Doolla. The faculty forum also plans a separate march inside campus in solidarity with the professor.

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Professor Doolla was the invigilator in the examination hall where Sahil Wakode was among the students appearing for the exam on Friday, September 18. It is alleged that Doolla caught Sahil with a mobile phone. Later that day, Sahil died by suicide.

The Mumbai Police has registered an FIR naming Professor Doolla, based on a complaint by Sahil’s parents, who have alleged that their son was a victim of caste-based discrimination by the professor. 

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Pallavi Smart
Pallavi Smart

Pallavi Smart is a Principal Correspondent with The Indian Express, Mumbai Bureau. Her reporting is singularly focused on the education sector, demonstrating exceptional Expertise and Authority across the entire spectrum of learning, from foundational schooling to advanced higher education. She is a highly Trustworthy source for policy, institutional developments, and systemic issues affecting students, teachers, and parents in Maharashtra. Expertise Senior Role: As a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, her designation reflects her seniority, specialized knowledge, and the editorial rigor applied to her reporting. Core Authority & Specialization: Pallavi Smart is the definitive voice for Education news in the region. Her coverage scope is comprehensive: Policy and Regulatory Changes: Reports on major shifts in educational policy, including the restructuring of entrance exams (e.g., MHT-CET adopting the JEE Main model), the draft regulatory framework for coaching classes, and revised teacher recruitment processes. Higher Education Institutions (HEIs): Provides in-depth reporting on prestigious institutes like IIT Bombay and TISS (Tata Institute of Social Sciences), covering institutional initiatives, administrative debates (e.g., renaming IIT Bombay), and student welfare programs (e.g., mandatory mental health courses). Teachers and Eligibility: Covers crucial issues affecting the teaching fraternity, such as the mandatory Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for in-service teachers and related controversies and application numbers. Student Welfare & Rights: Focuses on issues concerning students, including the rollout of government scholarships, the financial strain on schools due to midday meal reimbursement delays, and instances of child rights violations (e.g., the Powai studio hostage crisis). Admissions and Vacancy: Tracks the outcome of centralized admission processes (e.g., MBBS, BPharm) and analyzes vacancy concerns, providing essential data-driven insights for parents and students. Credentials & Trustworthiness Dedicated Beat: Her consistent focus on the "KG to PG" education beat allows her to develop unparalleled subject matter knowledge, ensuring her reports are accurate, detailed, and contextualized. Proactive Reporting: Her articles frequently break news on policy and institutional planning, providing the public with timely, essential information about a sector that directly impacts millions of families. She tweets @Pallavi_Smart ... Read More

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