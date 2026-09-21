IIT Bombay faculty rallies behind Professor Doolla in student suicide case as protests continue

The IIT Bombay faculty has backed the professor who has been named in the student suicide case. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

The IIT Bombay faculty on Monday released a statement in support of the professor hours after Professor Suryanarayana Doolla was removed as the Dean (Administrative Affairs) amid mounting pressure from the protests on campus two days after the suicide of a student.

In a statement, the Faculty Forum of IIT Bombay said it “stands strongly with our colleague Prof. Suryanarayana Doolla”. It further said that the faculty was “distressed by the vilification of our colleague’s reputation by false and misleading reports that have appeared in the media.”

“We also reiterate that we are pained by the sad demise of our student due to the unfortunate incident on 18th September 2026,” it further said.