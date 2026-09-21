What IIT Bombay students want after Sahil Wakode’s suicide
Among the demands are the resignation of IIT Bombay Director Prof Shireesh Kedare, an independent probe, sweeping changes to the institute’s student welfare, and a 24/7 psychiatrist on the IIT Bombay campus
Two days after Sahil Wakode committed suicide after allegedly being caught using ChatGPT in an examination hall, IIT Bombay removed Professor Suryanarayana Doolla as Dean (Administrative Affairs), but retained him as a professor. The move has not satisfied the protesting students, who seek his suspension as a faculty member, not merely his removal as dean – one of the 18 demands raised by the students. Doolla has also been named in the FIR registered by Powai Police following Sahil Wakode’s death.
Among others are an independent probe, sweeping changes to the institute’s student welfare, grievance redressal and healthcare mechanisms, and a 24/7 psychiatrist on the IIT Bombay campus. The students submitted their demands to the director on Sunday while continuing to agitate.
At the end of the discussion, the director signed the document, and the institute administration assured the students that their demands will be discussed in a Board of Governors meeting. This will be followed by an open house with students on how IIT Bombay plans to implement their demands. The students have sought a meeting before Tuesday, September 22.
Pallavi Smart is a Principal Correspondent with The Indian Express, Mumbai Bureau. Her reporting is singularly focused on the education sector, demonstrating exceptional Expertise and Authority across the entire spectrum of learning, from foundational schooling to advanced higher education. She is a highly Trustworthy source for policy, institutional developments, and systemic issues affecting students, teachers, and parents in Maharashtra.
Expertise
Senior Role: As a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, her designation reflects her seniority, specialized knowledge, and the editorial rigor applied to her reporting.
Core Authority & Specialization: Pallavi Smart is the definitive voice for Education news in the region. Her coverage scope is comprehensive:
Policy and Regulatory Changes: Reports on major shifts in educational policy, including the restructuring of entrance exams (e.g., MHT-CET adopting the JEE Main model), the draft regulatory framework for coaching classes, and revised teacher recruitment processes.
Higher Education Institutions (HEIs): Provides in-depth reporting on prestigious institutes like IIT Bombay and TISS (Tata Institute of Social Sciences), covering institutional initiatives, administrative debates (e.g., renaming IIT Bombay), and student welfare programs (e.g., mandatory mental health courses).
Teachers and Eligibility: Covers crucial issues affecting the teaching fraternity, such as the mandatory Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for in-service teachers and related controversies and application numbers.
Student Welfare & Rights: Focuses on issues concerning students, including the rollout of government scholarships, the financial strain on schools due to midday meal reimbursement delays, and instances of child rights violations (e.g., the Powai studio hostage crisis).
Admissions and Vacancy: Tracks the outcome of centralized admission processes (e.g., MBBS, BPharm) and analyzes vacancy concerns, providing essential data-driven insights for parents and students.
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Dedicated Beat: Her consistent focus on the "KG to PG" education beat allows her to develop unparalleled subject matter knowledge, ensuring her reports are accurate, detailed, and contextualized.
Proactive Reporting: Her articles frequently break news on policy and institutional planning, providing the public with timely, essential information about a sector that directly impacts millions of families.
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