What IIT Bombay students want after Sahil Wakode’s suicide

Two days after Sahil Wakode committed suicide after allegedly being caught using ChatGPT in an examination hall, IIT Bombay removed Professor Suryanarayana Doolla as Dean (Administrative Affairs), but retained him as a professor. The move has not satisfied the protesting students, who seek his suspension as a faculty member, not merely his removal as dean – one of the 18 demands raised by the students. Doolla has also been named in the FIR registered by Powai Police following Sahil Wakode’s death.

Among others are an independent probe, sweeping changes to the institute’s student welfare, grievance redressal and healthcare mechanisms, and a 24/7 psychiatrist on the IIT Bombay campus. The students submitted their demands to the director on Sunday while continuing to agitate.

At the end of the discussion, the director signed the document, and the institute administration assured the students that their demands will be discussed in a Board of Governors meeting. This will be followed by an open house with students on how IIT Bombay plans to implement their demands. The students have sought a meeting before Tuesday, September 22.

What IIT Bombay students are demanding:

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Action against stakeholders: The students seek immediate suspension of Prof. Suryanarayana Doolla and the removal of stakeholders found guilty after the investigation.

Apology: A public apology from IIT Bombay over what students have described as the “defamation” of Sahil through details included in an institute LinkedIn post.

Open house: A meeting with the Director, Dean SA, Dean AP, and HOD of Sahil’s department before September 22.

Accountability: The resignation of the Director, Dean AP, and Dean SA if demands 5–14 are not met within a month, with weekly updates on their implementation.

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Independent probe: A committee including professors, students, and external members to investigate the circumstances leading to Sahil’s death and the emergency and hospital response.

Financial support: Monetary support and continued assistance for the four families who have lost a loved one in recent months.

Student representation: Voting rights and equal representation for students on committees dealing with student-related matters.

Review of decisions: Reconsideration of decisions affecting student culture that were imposed without their consultation.

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Professor complaints: A formal mechanism and timeline for complaints and escalation against professors.

Handling of academic malpractice cases: Involvement of mentors, student companions and a student-selected buddy in disciplinary proceedings over malpractice, with all interactions documented.

Counselling: At least one counsellor for every 250 students, independent audits of the Student Wellness Centre and at least one counsellor in each hostel.

Hospital care: A 24/7 psychiatrist on call, better-qualified emergency and night-shift doctors, mental-health training for hospital staff and a feedback mechanism.

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Faculty sensitisation: Compulsory mental-health sensitisation workshops for professors and staff who directly interact with students every two months.

Dean SA access: At least 20 hours of dedicated weekly time for students to meet the Dean SA, with written responses within 48 hours.

Hostel wings: Administrative support to keep hostel wings together and preserve students’ support networks.

Student concerns portal: An online portal where student concerns and the administration’s responses are visible to the student community.

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Student well-being task force: A standing body of students, faculty, mental-health professionals and external experts to study student distress and publish semester-wise reports.

No action against protesters: A written assurance that students participating in the peaceful protest will face no disciplinary, hostel, financial, or legal action or indirect penalty.

The students have sought a written response to their demands within 24 hours and an implementation plan by September 26, Saturday.