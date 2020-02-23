IIT-B elections: Students condemn interference from outsiders

During the election campaign, it was very clear that external influences were at work, shaping the opinions of the student body, the statement said. During the election campaign, it was very clear that external influences were at work, shaping the opinions of the student body, the statement said.

Two days after IIT-Bombay administration issued a statement against interference of outside social media handles in the student elections of the institute, some student groups on the campus also released a statement on similar lines on Saturday.

Released collectively by Institute Research Scholar Companion Programme, Institute Students Companion Programme and Research Scholars Forum, the statement said students condemn the hate campaigns. During the election campaign, it was very clear that external influences were at work, shaping the opinions of the student body, it said.

“IIT-B general body elections are apolitical. The campus is inclusive and united. The students may have personal political beliefs, but nothing warrants the sort of hate-mongering that was carried out during the general elections 2020,” it said.

