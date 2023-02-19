scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
Advertisement

IIT-Bombay director writes to students, shares details on internal probe panel

This comes amid the the Parliamentary standing committee for welfare of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe calling a meeting with representatives from the Union education ministry and IIT, Bombay, next Wednesday in Delhi.

Darshan Solanki (right) with his parents and sister. (File)

A day after students gathered at the main administrative building of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, seeking to submit a letter containing their demands to the director, the IIT on Saturday issued a statement providing information on the internal committee set up to investigate the alleged suicide of 18-year-old student Darshan Solanki.

This comes amid the the Parliamentary standing committee for welfare of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe calling a meeting with representatives from the Union education ministry and IIT, Bombay, next Wednesday in Delhi.

The statement issued on Saturday is essentially an email by Director Subhasis Chaudhuri, sent to all students.

The director wrote that Professor Nand Kishore, who till recently was the institute’s chief vigilance officer, and is experienced in such matters, will head the internal probe committee. He also shared information about other members of the committee.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Holy cow! How this gentle creature features in the English language
Holy cow! How this gentle creature features in the English language
Nagaland women outperform men in voting, but none has ever got enough vot...
Nagaland women outperform men in voting, but none has ever got enough vot...
Syria’s Assad uses disaster diplomacy to inch back onto world stage
Syria’s Assad uses disaster diplomacy to inch back onto world stage
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: One year of Ukraine war,...
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: One year of Ukraine war,...

This comes after the students demanded that a public announcement be made about the committee.

Also Read |IIT-Bombay student’s death: No other Darshan should face caste discrimination, says family, demands SIT probe

The statement by the director said, “The committee includes SC/ST student cell members, including both faculty and students, some of the student mentor coordinators and the in charge chief medical officer of our hospital. The committee is actively meeting everyone who might have relevant information. If you have any information that you believe may be relevant, please reach out to the committee by either meeting any of the committee members, or by emailing Prof Nand Kishore or Powai police.”

Chaudhuri added, “On the first day when students enter IIT, during their formal orientation, we give strong warnings against any discrimination. We also sensitise all students to not seek proxy information such as ranks in entrance exams. We have a very strict policy on discrimination by faculty.”

Advertisement
Read |Darshan never gave up on his IIT dream, say relatives

He informed that changes have been made in the undergraduate curriculum, starting with the 2022 batch, to make it more relevant for students and to reduce stress.

The statement further said that the IIT has changed the leadership of the Student Wellness Centre (SWC), which works as mental health support for students.

Also Read |Caste discrimination drove him to suicide: IIT-B student’s family

“Right from the orientation programme onwards, we encourage students to seek support from student counselors at our Student Wellness Centre, which is now headed by Anisha Mathews, or from our hospital, whenever they need it.” A change in SWC leadership was also one of the demands made by students.

More from Mumbai
Advertisement
Also Read |Students complain of academic pressure, lack of institutional structure to handle stress

Meanwhile, responding to an appeal by Darshan Solanki’s father Rameshbhai to hold candle light marches on Sunday demanding justice for is son, IIT Bombay students have decided to hold a vigil inside the campus on Sunday evening.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 19-02-2023 at 03:08 IST
Next Story

Teacher, former Doon School headmaster, an inspiration for a generation, John Mason dies

Only in Express | Snubbed on video, Iran Foreign Minister scraps visit to India next month
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close