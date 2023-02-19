IIT-Bombay director writes to students, shares details on internal probe panel

A day after students gathered at the main administrative building of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, seeking to submit a letter containing their demands to the director, the IIT on Saturday issued a statement providing information on the internal committee set up to investigate the alleged suicide of 18-year-old student Darshan Solanki.

This comes amid the the Parliamentary standing committee for welfare of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe calling a meeting with representatives from the Union education ministry and IIT, Bombay, next Wednesday in Delhi.

The statement issued on Saturday is essentially an email by Director Subhasis Chaudhuri, sent to all students.

The director wrote that Professor Nand Kishore, who till recently was the institute’s chief vigilance officer, and is experienced in such matters, will head the internal probe committee. He also shared information about other members of the committee.

This comes after the students demanded that a public announcement be made about the committee.

The statement by the director said, “The committee includes SC/ST student cell members, including both faculty and students, some of the student mentor coordinators and the in charge chief medical officer of our hospital. The committee is actively meeting everyone who might have relevant information. If you have any information that you believe may be relevant, please reach out to the committee by either meeting any of the committee members, or by emailing Prof Nand Kishore or Powai police.”

Chaudhuri added, “On the first day when students enter IIT, during their formal orientation, we give strong warnings against any discrimination. We also sensitise all students to not seek proxy information such as ranks in entrance exams. We have a very strict policy on discrimination by faculty.”

He informed that changes have been made in the undergraduate curriculum, starting with the 2022 batch, to make it more relevant for students and to reduce stress.

The statement further said that the IIT has changed the leadership of the Student Wellness Centre (SWC), which works as mental health support for students.

“Right from the orientation programme onwards, we encourage students to seek support from student counselors at our Student Wellness Centre, which is now headed by Anisha Mathews, or from our hospital, whenever they need it.” A change in SWC leadership was also one of the demands made by students.

Meanwhile, responding to an appeal by Darshan Solanki’s father Rameshbhai to hold candle light marches on Sunday demanding justice for is son, IIT Bombay students have decided to hold a vigil inside the campus on Sunday evening.