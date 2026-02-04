IIT Bombay director says institute shaken by death of student

Family members of the IIT Bombay student who died after falling from the hostel building came to check the dead body at Rajawadi Hospital morgue on Wednesday evening. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

The 21-year-old second-year (Civil Engineering) student, who died after a fall from a hostel building on the IIT Bombay campus on Wednesday, was doing well academically and was on track with his coursework, the institute’s director Prof Shireesh Kedare told The Indian Express.

The institute, he added, is shaken by the incident, and there is no way to know what may have happened “in the spur of the moment”.

Prof Kedare was present at the Rajawadi Hospital mortuary to attend to grieving family members of the student Naman Agarwal.

“In the recent semester examination his score was above 7 CGPA, which is considered a good academic record. I paid a visit to the Civil Engineering department where he was a student. This academic session began just in January and he has already submitted three lab projects indicating that he was not lagging behind in academic commitments. It is very unfortunate and there is no way to know what happened in the spur of the moment,” he said, highlighting that there was no academic pressure.