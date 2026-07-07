IIT Bombay researchers develop faster method to convert organic compounds into complex molecules

The use of this new chemical entity achieved the conversion in fewer steps, with much greater efficiency and significantly reduced chemical wastage. Somnath Kar from Bhabha Atomic Research Centre collaborated on the research.

Scientists at IIT Bombay have found a novel and efficient way to convert simple, abundantly-available, straight-chain carbon compounds into complex ring-shaped molecules that can be building blocks for medicinal or other valuable chemicals. Their new method solves a long-standing problem in synthetic chemistry. Right now, conversion of long, straight-chain carbon molecules to ring-shaped molecules involves a multi-step process that is time consuming and expensive.

The research, led by Prof Debabrata Maiti of IIT Bombay, has been published in prestigious Nature journal.

Straight-chain carbon compounds like fatty acids are some of the most commonly available chemicals in nature. Many of the biologically-relevant organic compounds, including several drugs, on the other hand, have ring-shaped molecular structures. Scientists often go through a multi-step process to convert the easily-available fatty acids into more useful molecules used in a variety of applications.