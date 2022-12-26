IIT-Bombay celebrates alumni day: 1997 batch pledges Rs 26 crore for legacy project

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Bombay celebrated its annual alumni day on Sunday. While the silver jubilee batch (Class of 1997) pledged Rs 26 crore towards its legacy project, the institute honoured the ‘Class of 1962’ — the first batch of IIT-Bombay which is celebrating its diamond jubilee this month.

After a gap of two years, the alumni day function was held in ‘in-person’ mode on Sunday at IIT-Bombay’s Powai campus.

According to the institute, the legacy project is envisioned and worked upon every year by the batch celebrating its silver jubilee for the betterment of the institute and of the people associated with it, as a way of giving back to the alma mater and to leave behind a lasting legacy and remembrance of their silver jubilee reunion. At a time when IIT salary packages ran into crores, some alumni from the first batch recalled how the highest package for a lucky student from their batch was Rs 550 when they graduated in 1962.

On the occasion, the new website of the office of the Dean Alumni and Corporate Relations (ACR) was launched by the Chairman of Board of Governors, IIT-Bombay, Dr Sharad Saraf, Prof K V K Rao, Deputy Director, and Prof Ravindra Gudi, Dean (ACR), in the presence of institute functionaries, alumni and their family members.

IIT-Bombay’s annual fund-raising campaign ‘GO-IIT Bombay’ for the year 2022-23 was also launched. It aims to raise funds for campus initiatives including enhancing undergraduate labs, Young Faculty Awards, student scholarships, enhancing hostel infrastructure, and Regular Giving — a scheme to overcome resource gaps to support a variety of causes.