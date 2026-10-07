IIT Bombay’s ceiling fan dilemma after student suicide: Wall, pedestal, table, or desk?

“As part of ongoing efforts to improve student safety, comfort and hostel living conditions, feedback is being collected regarding possible alternatives of ceiling-mounted fans in hostel rooms,” the form states. Its purpose, it adds, is “to understand students’ preferences regarding fan type, quantity and placement, so that practical and effective configurations can be evaluated.”

Wakode died by suicide on September 18, hours after he was allegedly found using a mobile phone during a mid-semester examination. His death triggered massive student protests, after which Director Prof Shireesh Kedare held an open house to hear students’ concerns.

The survey offers four alternatives to the ceiling fan: wall-mounted, pedestal, table or desk, and tower fans. Students can also choose “no alternative” if they prefer to keep the existing ceiling fan.