IIT Bombay’s ceiling fan dilemma after student suicide: Wall, pedestal, table, or desk?

“As part of ongoing efforts to improve student safety, comfort and hostel living conditions, feedback is being collected regarding possible alternatives of ceiling-mounted fans in hostel rooms,” the form states. Its purpose, it adds, is “to understand students’ preferences regarding fan type, quantity and placement, so that practical and effective configurations can be evaluated.”
The survey offers four alternatives to the ceiling fan: wall-mounted, pedestal, table or desk, and tower fans. Students can also choose “no alternative” if they prefer to keep the existing ceiling fan.
They are asked to pick from configurations such as two wall-mounted fans, one wall-mounted and one table fan, or two table fans, and to give the main reason for their choice. The options include better air circulation, cooling while studying or sleeping, space efficiency, convenience and safety. Students can also raise concerns about their safety, well-being or hostel experience if they wish.
The survey is part of a wider overhaul of student wellness at the institute. The new measures, to be rolled out in phases from this week, include wellness secretaries in hostels, more play areas in residential areas, deterrents against exam malpractice and a new associate dean for student wellness.
They were communicated to students in an email from the Dean of Students’ Affairs on behalf of Prof Kedare. According to the email, the institute drew up the plan after discussions with students and their representatives on academic, career and well-being concerns. It urges students to take part in surveys and consultations, with more to follow.
Students protest against alleged institutional murder as Sahil Wakode, a second-year student of IIT Bombay died by suicide on friday, inside the IIT-B Powai campus in Mumbai on 19 September 2026. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)
On fans, the email says options have been identified, but a final decision will be taken after student feedback.
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Under the plan, the institute is working on a system to appoint wellness secretaries at the hostel level and to identify committees where student participation can be increased. Meetings with heads of departments have also focused on greater student participation at the department level and on strengthening support for students.
For the play areas, general secretaries, sports councillors and wardens will be consulted to identify suitable spaces, understand residents’ concerns and assess access.
Wakode’s parents, Ravindra and Sonali Wakode, have alleged that their son was a victim of caste-based discrimination on the IIT Bombay campus. They are continuing their hunger strike at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan, demanding the arrest of those they hold responsible for his death.
Pallavi Smart is a Principal Correspondent with The Indian Express, Mumbai Bureau. Her reporting is singularly focused on the education sector, demonstrating exceptional Expertise and Authority across the entire spectrum of learning, from foundational schooling to advanced higher education. She is a highly Trustworthy source for policy, institutional developments, and systemic issues affecting students, teachers, and parents in Maharashtra.
Expertise
Senior Role: As a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, her designation reflects her seniority, specialized knowledge, and the editorial rigor applied to her reporting.
Core Authority & Specialization: Pallavi Smart is the definitive voice for Education news in the region. Her coverage scope is comprehensive:
Policy and Regulatory Changes: Reports on major shifts in educational policy, including the restructuring of entrance exams (e.g., MHT-CET adopting the JEE Main model), the draft regulatory framework for coaching classes, and revised teacher recruitment processes.
Higher Education Institutions (HEIs): Provides in-depth reporting on prestigious institutes like IIT Bombay and TISS (Tata Institute of Social Sciences), covering institutional initiatives, administrative debates (e.g., renaming IIT Bombay), and student welfare programs (e.g., mandatory mental health courses).
Teachers and Eligibility: Covers crucial issues affecting the teaching fraternity, such as the mandatory Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for in-service teachers and related controversies and application numbers.
Student Welfare & Rights: Focuses on issues concerning students, including the rollout of government scholarships, the financial strain on schools due to midday meal reimbursement delays, and instances of child rights violations (e.g., the Powai studio hostage crisis).
Admissions and Vacancy: Tracks the outcome of centralized admission processes (e.g., MBBS, BPharm) and analyzes vacancy concerns, providing essential data-driven insights for parents and students.
Credentials & Trustworthiness
Dedicated Beat: Her consistent focus on the "KG to PG" education beat allows her to develop unparalleled subject matter knowledge, ensuring her reports are accurate, detailed, and contextualized.
Proactive Reporting: Her articles frequently break news on policy and institutional planning, providing the public with timely, essential information about a sector that directly impacts millions of families.
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