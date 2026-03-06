IIT Bombay cartridges case: Second accused arrested from Madhya Pradesh

The incident came to light on February 19 after a security guard was alerted to a dispute between two students over financial issues on the ground floor of Hostel No. 1.

The Powai police have arrested a second accused from Madhya Pradesh in connection with the case involving a 23 year old man who allegedly entered the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay campus with five live cartridges.

The accused, identified as Prashantraj Yadav, was traced to Ujjain during the investigation. Police said Yadav had allegedly supplied the 7.65 mm cartridges to Anand Chaudhary, a resident of Samastipur in Bihar, who was arrested earlier. Yadav has been remanded in police custody till March 6 for further investigation.

According to police, Chaudhary had arrived in Mumbai on February 12 and was staying inside the IIT Bombay campus with his childhood friend Apoorva Mishra, a hostel resident.