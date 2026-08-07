FDA shuts 2 IIT Bombay canteens running without licences; 1 gets notice

In the latest crackdown by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA), two canteens at IIT Bombay have been issued stop-business notices, while another has received an improvement notice.
During an inspection on Wednesday, FDA officials found that two canteens were allegedly operating without Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licences. They were subsequently issued stop-business notices. A third canteen, which had a valid licence but was found non-compliant with certain food safety norms, was served an improvement notice.
The inspection was conducted following a complaint, officials said. The Indian Express couldn’t ascertain whether it was from the students or someone else.
“One of the canteens operating without a licence was either run by the students’ union or by the institute itself. There was no private contractor involved,” said an official, adding that a large number of students were eating there when their officers carried out the inspection.
“Some students asked where they would eat if the canteen was shut. Our officers told them that they were in Mumbai, where several eateries operate with valid licences, and that they could eat there instead,” the official added.
The Maharashtra FDA’s crackdown on food establishments recently saw three of the country’s largest hospitality industry bodies jointly write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, seeking intervention in the enforcement drive and urging authorities to ensure that it follows due process under the Food Safety and Standards Act.
Heena Khandelwal is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express, Mumbai. She covers a wide range of subjects from relationship and gender to theatre and food. To get in touch, write to heena.khandelwal@expressindia.com ... Read More