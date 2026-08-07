FDA shuts 2 IIT Bombay canteens running without licences; 1 gets notice

One of the IIT Bombay canteens had a valid licence but was found non-compliant with certain food safety norms. It was served an improvement notice. (File Photo)

In the latest crackdown by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA), two canteens at IIT Bombay have been issued stop-business notices, while another has received an improvement notice.

During an inspection on Wednesday, FDA officials found that two canteens were allegedly operating without Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licences. They were subsequently issued stop-business notices. A third canteen, which had a valid licence but was found non-compliant with certain food safety norms, was served an improvement notice.

The inspection was conducted following a complaint, officials said. The Indian Express couldn’t ascertain whether it was from the students or someone else.