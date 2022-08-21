scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 20, 2022

IIT Bombay awards 449 PhDs, highest ever

The Diamond Jubilee convocation marked a milestone by awarding 449 PhDs, a huge jump from 181 in 2011-12. At the main session of the convocation, a total of 2,552 degrees were awarded to 2,324 students, which included various degrees starting from BTech, MTech, MPhil, PhD and MBA.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group was the Chief Guest at the event and delivered the convocation address.

THE INDIAN Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, on Saturday held its 60th convocation ceremony, in which the institute awarded the highest number of PhD degrees since its inception. The iconic convocation hall at the institute’s Powai campus was alive once again after a gap of two years since the start of the pandemic in 2020 when the institute held the event in virtual reality mode.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group was the Chief Guest at the event and delivered the convocation address. The event was presided by Dr Sharad Saraf, Chairperson of Board of Governors (BoG) at IIT Bombay. Dr Sharaf is first alumni from the institute to become the chairperson of BoG.

Dr Saraf urged students to become entrepreneurs. Emphasising the importance of human connection amid the growing technology sector, Birla said, “To thrive in this world, I believe you must operate at the intersection of purpose, people, and machines (PPM).”

Talking about the noteworthy number of PhDs awarded this academic year, Institute Director Professor Subhasis Chaudhuri, said, “It is worth noting that this is the first time that any Indian academic institute produced more than 400 PhD graduates in a year – a major milestone for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education in India.”

The director in his speech also revealed a significant increase in the number of students pursuing PhD at the institute in the past decade.

“The PhD student strength has increased in leaps and bounds in the past 10 years. From 1,895 PhD students in 2011-12, the number has increased to 3,534 in 2020-21 and currently stands at 3,727. The number of students graduating with a PhD has also been steadily increasing. In the last 10 years, the number of PhD degrees awarded has gone up from about 181 to 449 this year. A significant fraction of these is in the engineering discipline,” shared Professor Chaudhuri.

A novelty of this ceremony was the convocation scarf or the uttariyas as they call it at IIT Bombay. All the uttariyas worn by the senators on the dais were hand-woven at the Institute’s IDC School of Design. A set of graduating students were flaunting uttariyas, hand-woven by themselves on the handloom.

“Students were offered training in spinning and weaving by the IDC School of Design, under the guidance of professional weavers. The idea was to keep India’s rich textile tradition of handloom alive by introducing the ancient practice to the new generation,” professor Raja Mohanty from the IDC School Design at IIT Bombay said.

First published on: 21-08-2022 at 12:36:14 am
222 Govindas from Mumbai injured

