IIT-Bombay awards 284 degrees to students of 2022 batch

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay awarded 284 degrees in the interim session of its 60th annual convocation on Saturday. This session was the first event held offline with degree recipients, guests and invitees at IIT Bombay since the first Covid lockdown two years ago.

The inventor of Covaxin, Krishna Ella, chairman and managing director of Bharat Biotech, was chief guest for the event. The degrees were conferred upon those students who have completed all the requirements during the period from August 2021 to January 2022 and have requested for the degree to be awarded before the 60th Convocation.

Congratulating the graduating students, director of IIT Bombay, Subhasis Chaudhuri, said, “This being the first fully physical event in the campus in the last two years, it was a delight to see the sea of joy among graduates and their relatives in the Convocation Hall.”

Addressing students, Ella spoke about the importance of imagination to innovation as he urged the graduating batch to work in science and technology that can be put to practical use in sectors such as agriculture and healthcare. Ella said, “One virus-genome destroyed the entire world’s economy. And this is going to be the reality. Earlier, people were scared of nuclear powers but it requires effort in transport and other aspects. But now one person with an infection is a bioweapon or biowarfare if you take it forward. Infectious disease now is not simply healthcare issues but have become national security issues. And just like nuclear, even vaccine science will be important for national security.”

Ella also insisted on the importance of clinical trials and how India has no history of clinical research. “You want vaccine research and innovation to be done. But nobody wants to participate in clinical trials. That is the sad part of this country,” shared Ella, adding how his company is now working to create nasal vaccine for Covid.