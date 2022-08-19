IIT-Bombay approves partial rollback of fee hike

The highest decision-making body at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay — the Board of Governors (BOG) — on Friday finalised the partial rollback of the hiked fee for the autumn semester 2022-23.

A new revised fee circular will now be issued by the administration. Confirming the development, a senior IIT-Bombay official said, “The fee committee proposal to reduce hiked-fee has been approved by the BOG. For other recommendations, there are the administration has separate committees to formulate a plan.”

According to the fee committee’s proposal, the tuition fee for new admissions to PG and PhD has been reduced from Rs 30,000 to Rs 15,000 and from Rs 5,000 to Rs 3,750 respectively. For on-roll students, too, the total hiked-fee sees considerable reduction at around 10 percent.

Students on Friday received a new email informing that the fees for UG/PG/PhD for on-roll and new admissions has been revised and will be implemented soon. “The excess academic fees paid by the new entrants and on-roll students for Autumn Semester, 2022-23 will be reimbursed in due course of time,” stated the email sent to students by the institute administration.

Students who were protesting against the fee hike withdrew their week-long hunger strike on August 12 after the proposal presented by the administration assured considerable reduction in fee hike.

The proposal includes some other recommendations like subscription-based tuition fee for senior PhD students who are not taking any class, another subscription model for faculty and staff to pay for facilities used at gymkhana, recommending hike in fellowship amount to IIT Council and sharing detailed-document on details of medical insurance of students.

“The email notice says that a revised fee circular will be issued. We will see if the new fee-structure is exactly as per the proposal we agreed to or not,” said a student.

Advertisement

The protest against the fee hike began in July after the new fee structure was declared by the institute