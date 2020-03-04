Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 04, 2020
IIT Bombay among top 50 engineering colleges in world: QS ranking

IIT Bombay has also been adjudged the best Indian university in the report. It has been ranked 152, retaining its spot from last year.

Published: March 4, 2020 11:05:36 pm
IIT Bombay, IIT Bombay ranking in the world, QS World University rankings, top 50 engineering colleges in the world, iit rankings, Institute of Chemical Technology in Mumbai, mumbai university, indian express, mumbai news IIT Bombay has been ranked 44, while last year it was ranked 53.

IIT-Bombay is among the top 50 engineering colleges across the world, according to the QS World University rankings released on Wednesday. IIT Bombay has been ranked 44, while last year it was ranked 53.

IIT Bombay director Dr Subhasis Chaudhuri said, “Our students and faculty members are our key strength. It is their dedication and hard work that has got us where we are today. I am sure they will take us much further in the near future.”

In the subject-wise category, the Institute of Chemical Technology in Mumbai was ranked among the top 10 institutes in India. Director Ashok Pandit told The Indian Express, “We haven’t done anything different for the ranking than we have already been doing. Our focus is to learn the subject instead of just studying for exams. In the coming years, we plan to increase our research activities.”

The University of Mumbai also retained its position in the 801-100 category. In India, University of Mumbai ranked 17th among the top 100 universities.

