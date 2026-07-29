IIT Bombay 2nd-year student dies by suicide, handwritten notes found in room

A second year student at IIT Bombay has committed suicide. He was found hanging in his hostel room by the hostel security.

Written by: Manish Kumar Pathak
2 min readJul 29, 2026 12:32 PM IST
Second year student of IIT Bombay died by suicideSecond year student of IIT Bombay died by suicide. (Representational Photo)
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A 20-year-old student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay was found dead in his hostel room late Tuesday after his parents, who were unable to contact him, alerted the institute authorities. Police have found handwritten romantic poems in the student’s room, and are trying to ascertain if ‘unrequited love’ could have triggered him to take this step.

The deceased has been identified as Sohail Rajkumar Sangwan, a second-year Material Science student and a native of Delhi. Sohail Rajkumar Sangwan, who was staying on the fourth floor of IIT-Bombay hostel number 4, was found hanging from the ceiling fan using a bedsheet.

“Powai police were informed at around 11:45pm following which a team rushed to the campus. The body was sent for post-mortem, and a panchnama of the hostel room was conducted,” said a police officer.

The incident came to light after repeated calls to the IIT-Bombay student went unanswered. His family then contacted the institute authorities. A hostel security in-charge, accompanied by a student, went to his room and found him hanging.

The police believe the incident occurred in the afternoon, although it was reported only late on Tuesday night.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Manish Kumar Pathak
Manish Kumar Pathak

Manish Kumar Pathak is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates substantial Expertise and Authority across the complex field of crime reporting, with a strong focus on law enforcement actions, fraud, and cyber security challenges facing the metropolitan region. Expertise & Authority Affiliation: Reports for the nationally recognized daily, The Indian Express, providing his content with high Trustworthiness. Geographical Focus: Provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of breaking news and investigative matters across Mumbai and the surrounding regions (e.g., Thane, Vasai). Core Authority: His reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial beats, including: Cyber & Financial Crime: Extensive coverage of sophisticated scams, including cases involving high-value cyber fraud, stock market manipulation scams, and fraudsters using government figures to gain trust. Law Enforcement & Investigation: Reports directly on major police actions, including arrests made by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in fraud cases (e.g., MHADA flat scams) and detailed coverage of murder and kidnapping investigations. Major Incidents & Public Safety: Covers significant incidents like building collapses, road accidents, and public safety issues such as theft at large public events. Defence & Maritime: Also covers key updates regarding the Indian Navy, including the commissioning of new vessels and strategic defense announcements. Manish Kumar Pathak's consistent focus on crime, fraud, and the workings of the Mumbai police system establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for critical news in Western India. ... Read More

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