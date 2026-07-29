IIT Bombay 2nd-year student dies by suicide, handwritten notes found in room

A 20-year-old student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay was found dead in his hostel room late Tuesday after his parents, who were unable to contact him, alerted the institute authorities. Police have found handwritten romantic poems in the student’s room, and are trying to ascertain if ‘unrequited love’ could have triggered him to take this step.

The deceased has been identified as Sohail Rajkumar Sangwan, a second-year Material Science student and a native of Delhi. Sohail Rajkumar Sangwan, who was staying on the fourth floor of IIT-Bombay hostel number 4, was found hanging from the ceiling fan using a bedsheet.