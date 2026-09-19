IIT-B student dies by suicide hours after being found with phone in exam hall; 400 students protest

According to an official statement issued by the institute, he had uploaded the examination question paper on ChatGPT to seek answers.

Written by: Pallavi Smart, Manish Kumar Pathak
3 min readMumbaiUpdated: Sep 19, 2026 12:22 AM IST
IIT-B student dies by suicide, iit Bombay student dies by suicide, IIT Bombay, IIT Bombay students protest, ChatGPT, examination question paper on ChatGPT, Mumbai news, Maharashtra news, Indian express, current affairsAs per information shared by students present at the protest, the ongoing mid-semester examination was postponed in view of the incident. (Screengrab)
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A 19-year-old second-year student of IIT Bombay died by suicide on Friday, hours after he was found using a mobile phone in an examination hall, triggering a protest by more than 400 students on campus and the postponement of the ongoing mid-semester examinations.

The student, from the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, was allegedly found using a mobile phone in the exam hall, which is not allowed. According to an official statement issued by the institute, he had uploaded the examination question paper on ChatGPT to seek answers.

“Earlier in the day, during an examination, the student was found using a mobile phone in the exam hall. He had uploaded the examination question paper on ChatGPT to seek answers. No disciplinary action was initiated against the student. The matter was also discussed with the student by the instructor and the Head of the Department, who counselled him and assured him that the incident would not adversely affect his academic career. The student subsequently returned to his hostel room. Later in the evening, he was found dead in his room.”

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“The timing of the exam was till 4pm and after that the student went to his hostel room. He died by suicide. He was found hanging in his hostel room”, said a police officer of the Powai police station.

A police team was conducting a panchnama of the room. The body was sent to Rajawadi Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The student was a resident of Hostel 4.

As the information spread on campus, it led to a tense atmosphere, with more than 400 students gathering near the main building of the institute and raising slogans against the administration.

The protest continued until the Director of the institute, Prof Shireesh Kedare, came to meet the students at around 10.30 pm. Following the meeting, the gathering was shifted to the convocation hall, located opposite the main building.

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As per information shared by students present at the protest, the ongoing mid-semester examination was postponed in view of the incident.

“Students have always had one complaint with the administration that it continues the functioning as it is, even after a serious incident like suicide. Tonight many questioned this behaviour, following which it was declared that the mis-semester exam is now postponed,” said a student.

The official statement issued by the administration further said, “IIT Bombay is deeply saddened by the loss of a student. The Institute is extending support to the student’s friends, classmates, faculty members, and others affected by this tragic incident. The circumstances surrounding the death are being looked into by the appropriate authorities.”

 

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Pallavi Smart
Pallavi Smart

Pallavi Smart is a Principal Correspondent with The Indian Express, Mumbai Bureau. Her reporting is singularly focused on the education sector, demonstrating exceptional Expertise and Authority across the entire spectrum of learning, from foundational schooling to advanced higher education. She is a highly Trustworthy source for policy, institutional developments, and systemic issues affecting students, teachers, and parents in Maharashtra. Expertise Senior Role: As a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, her designation reflects her seniority, specialized knowledge, and the editorial rigor applied to her reporting. Core Authority & Specialization: Pallavi Smart is the definitive voice for Education news in the region. Her coverage scope is comprehensive: Policy and Regulatory Changes: Reports on major shifts in educational policy, including the restructuring of entrance exams (e.g., MHT-CET adopting the JEE Main model), the draft regulatory framework for coaching classes, and revised teacher recruitment processes. Higher Education Institutions (HEIs): Provides in-depth reporting on prestigious institutes like IIT Bombay and TISS (Tata Institute of Social Sciences), covering institutional initiatives, administrative debates (e.g., renaming IIT Bombay), and student welfare programs (e.g., mandatory mental health courses). Teachers and Eligibility: Covers crucial issues affecting the teaching fraternity, such as the mandatory Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for in-service teachers and related controversies and application numbers. Student Welfare & Rights: Focuses on issues concerning students, including the rollout of government scholarships, the financial strain on schools due to midday meal reimbursement delays, and instances of child rights violations (e.g., the Powai studio hostage crisis). Admissions and Vacancy: Tracks the outcome of centralized admission processes (e.g., MBBS, BPharm) and analyzes vacancy concerns, providing essential data-driven insights for parents and students. Credentials & Trustworthiness Dedicated Beat: Her consistent focus on the "KG to PG" education beat allows her to develop unparalleled subject matter knowledge, ensuring her reports are accurate, detailed, and contextualized. Proactive Reporting: Her articles frequently break news on policy and institutional planning, providing the public with timely, essential information about a sector that directly impacts millions of families. She tweets @Pallavi_Smart ... Read More

Manish Kumar Pathak
Manish Kumar Pathak

Manish Kumar Pathak is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates substantial Expertise and Authority across the complex field of crime reporting, with a strong focus on law enforcement actions, fraud, and cyber security challenges facing the metropolitan region. Expertise & Authority Affiliation: Reports for the nationally recognized daily, The Indian Express, providing his content with high Trustworthiness. Geographical Focus: Provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of breaking news and investigative matters across Mumbai and the surrounding regions (e.g., Thane, Vasai). Core Authority: His reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial beats, including: Cyber & Financial Crime: Extensive coverage of sophisticated scams, including cases involving high-value cyber fraud, stock market manipulation scams, and fraudsters using government figures to gain trust. Law Enforcement & Investigation: Reports directly on major police actions, including arrests made by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in fraud cases (e.g., MHADA flat scams) and detailed coverage of murder and kidnapping investigations. Major Incidents & Public Safety: Covers significant incidents like building collapses, road accidents, and public safety issues such as theft at large public events. Defence & Maritime: Also covers key updates regarding the Indian Navy, including the commissioning of new vessels and strategic defense announcements. Manish Kumar Pathak's consistent focus on crime, fraud, and the workings of the Mumbai police system establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for critical news in Western India. ... Read More

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