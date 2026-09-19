IIT-B student dies by suicide hours after being found with phone in exam hall; 400 students protest

As per information shared by students present at the protest, the ongoing mid-semester examination was postponed in view of the incident. (Screengrab)

A 19-year-old second-year student of IIT Bombay died by suicide on Friday, hours after he was found using a mobile phone in an examination hall, triggering a protest by more than 400 students on campus and the postponement of the ongoing mid-semester examinations.

The student, from the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, was allegedly found using a mobile phone in the exam hall, which is not allowed. According to an official statement issued by the institute, he had uploaded the examination question paper on ChatGPT to seek answers.

“Earlier in the day, during an examination, the student was found using a mobile phone in the exam hall. He had uploaded the examination question paper on ChatGPT to seek answers. No disciplinary action was initiated against the student. The matter was also discussed with the student by the instructor and the Head of the Department, who counselled him and assured him that the incident would not adversely affect his academic career. The student subsequently returned to his hostel room. Later in the evening, he was found dead in his room.”