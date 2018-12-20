IIT-B Placement: Steep jump in accepted offers, highest domestic CTC Rs 45 lakh

IN ITS first phase of placements, IIT-Bombay students secured 1,122 offers (including pre-placements) from 361 companies. The institute said this was an all-time high record when it came to the number of students being placed during phase 1 of the placement season.

Advertising

Last year, 1,156 offers were received overall, of which 1,023 were accepted. In 2016-2017, 1,008 offers were accepted. Phase 2 of placements shall begin in January, 2019.

The first phase of the placement season started on December 1 and concluded on December 17. The highest number of offers were rolled out in the engineering and technology sector, with average CTC of Rs 18.5 lakh per annum. Whereas, highest average CTC was secured by IT/software sector at Rs 21.29 lakh per annum. Finance as well as research and development sectors secured an average CTC of Rs 17.51 lakh and Rs 16.13 lakh per annum, respectively. The average CTC in the consulting sector was Rs 13.28 lakh per annum.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, IIT-B stated that Samsung hired students for its Korea, Bengaluru, Noida and Delhi offices, becoming the company with the highest number of offers (27). It was followed by Micron Semiconductors (24), PwC (21), Microsoft (19) and Goldman Sachs (17). Three PSUs that visited IIT has given 13 offers. More than 200 offers were made on the first day, of which, 183 were accepted. As many as 210 of 237 offers were accepted on the second day.

Advertising

The highest domestic CTC offered was Rs 45 lakh per annum, whereas the highest international CTC was $ 1.64 lakh per annum. IIT-B had introduced a common placement aptitude test this year.

“A steep rise in the number of overall offers and pre-placement offers have been the highlights of the placement season. This is made possible through consistent placement polices, introduction of new policies and the hard work put in by the entire placement team,” said a statement from IIT-B’s placement cell.