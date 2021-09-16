IIT-B panel to identify areas prone to landslides

Following the recent landslides amid heavy rainfall in Raigad and Ratnagiri districts, the state government has set up a committee under Professor Dr Ravi Sinha of the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B) to identify landslide-prone areas in Maharashtra and recommend steps that need to be taken to protect lives.

The committee will also have 10 other members.

A senior official said they want areas that can witness landslides during heavy rainfall to be identified so that people can be shifted to safer places in time.

This monsoon, 87 lives were lost in Taliye landslide in Raigad and nine died in landslides at Khed and Dapoli talukas of Ratnagiri.