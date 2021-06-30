IIT-B introduces interdisciplinary liberal arts, sciences, engineering programme

The announcement made by IIT-Bombay director Subhasis Chaudhuri further states the selected students will take a foundation course focusing on areas such as modern South Asian history, history of science, contemporary digital societies, current social structures, reading and writing literature apart from their regular subjects on science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, will now offer undergraduate students a choice to curate their courses by offering interdisciplinary foundations to include social sciences, art and design.

Called the Liberal Arts, Science and Engineering (LASE) Programme, students from the Autumn 2021 batch will be given a choice to enrol for the course after completing their first academic year. The students can choose between five concentrations — engineering sciences, natural sciences, social sciences, art and design or customising their concentration to graduate in.

The announcement made by IIT-Bombay director Subhasis Chaudhuri further states the selected students will take a foundation course focusing on areas such as modern South Asian history, history of science, contemporary digital societies, current social structures, reading and writing literature apart from their regular subjects on science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

“It was felt that we should experiment by giving students maximum choice to curate their own study experience in terms of courses and tracks they may like to follow. There are many global examples of these types of programmes that have produced leaders, innovation and professional excellence. Also, it allows students to do what they want in case they do not have much interest in the engineering branch they find themselves in. This will increase student engagement very much,” Anurag Mehra, professor of chemical engineering and an associate faculty at the Centre for Policy Studies at IIT-Bombay, said. He added that the programme will be housed in a new centre.