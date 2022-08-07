IIT-B: Hostellers flag hygiene, maintenance issues

August 7, 2022 12:11:31 am
With issues such as multiple sightings of rats in the kitchen, worms and metal pieces in food, non-functional washing-machines and leakages; the boarders of hostel 15 at IIT-Bombay have complained of severe hygiene and maintenance troubles.
Owing to the absence of a students’ council for the hostel, which has a capacity of over 900 residents, maintenance issues have remained unresolved. As the new academic year has begun and more student residents back on campus, the issues have yet again come to the fore. Insight, the official student media body of the premier technology institute, highlighted the issue in a recent social media post.
“Hostel 15 residents have been living in extremely unhygienic and dangerous conditions for a long time now. The major issues are multiple sightings of rats in the mess and kitchen area and worms and metal pieces found in food. Often, the complaints related to the mess are not registered on time. Washing machines and dryers are scarcely functional. Recently, one of the washing machines broke down and the water from it flooded the wing and entered rooms before the problem could be resolved. Leakage in bathrooms is leading to formation of fungus in the rooms. There was also an instance of a fan coming off the ceiling and falling on the floor,” said the post by the student-media body.
A member of the students’ council said, “Each hostel inside the campus has a students’ council which looks after maintenance issues. Hostel 15 does not have its own students’ council yet. We have now started the process of forming one and soon, all these issues would be resolved.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
China-Taiwan tensions Live Updates: Taiwan send jets to scare away Chinese aircrafts crossing median line
Darlings actor Vijay Verma was told 'tu Shah Rukh Khan nahi hai' during struggle: 'Today SRK has employed me for his film'
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result LIVE Updates: ‘Result to be declared on August 7’, says NTA official
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9 Live Updates: Silver for Priyanka and Avinash, India Women in T20 final, Nikhat and Amit in Boxing finals
‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her
Wrestler Ravi Dahiya wins gold in men's 57kg
4th T20I: India set 192-run target for Windies
The RSS's relationship with the national flagPremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Kejriwal: Will end ‘raid raaj’, set up advisory body for traders
IIT-Bombay students begin relay hunger strike over fee hike
Blaze at Sewri scrapyard, fireman injured
No impact on working of govt due to delay in Cabinet expansion: Shinde
Lab grown diamond & jewellery exhibition begins
Supreme Court lets unmarried woman terminate 24-week pregnancy, opens doors for others
Smooth day for CUET; some centres not following protocols, says NTA
CM Patel reviews LSD in Jamnagar
Morbi village: School ‘proves’ no bias against Dalit-cooked midday meal but contractor alleges conspiracy
Intimidating Vinesh Phogat pounces CWG gold, Ravi Dahiya too wins yellow metal
Khodaldham Young Political Leadership Institute organises seminar for youths aspiring to join politics
Two killed in separate road accidents in Mohali, police launch probes