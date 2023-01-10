IIT-B develops technology to detect Parkinson’s disease

THE INDIAN Institute of Technology, Bombay has developed a technology that might help in early detection of Parkinson’s disease. The Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering in collaboration with King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital has seen a 95 per cent accuracy in detecting the disease in patients.

Parkinson’s, a neurodegenerative disease, is thought to be caused by a special form of toxic protein aggregates (amyloids) formed by a-synuclein, which kills neuron cells in the brain. These a-synuclein protein aggregates also cross the blood-brain barrier and enters the bloodstream in small amounts.

IIT-Bombay’s technology entails a substrate that is added to blood samples, which amplifies the protein aggregates if present. As the aggregate amplifies, it can be easily measured and thus detect Parkinson’s disease.

After witnessing 95 percent success rate, the team led by Professor Samir Maji is in the process of conducting large-scale high throughput clinical trials for to patent the technology.