IIT-B begins final placement, no. of recruiting firms jumps 17%

At a time when the job market continues to be sluggish, the number of companies interested in hiring Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) students has risen by almost 17 per cent this year. IIT-Bombay, which began its final campus placement on Monday, saw an impressive response from companies across the world and is expecting an overall rise in the pay packages this year.

So far, around 350 companies have registered for the placement process in the first phase of the drive. On day 1, around 40 companies conducted interviews till 7 pm. Last year, 35 companies had participated on the first day of the event.

While the first phase of placement drive will continue till December 20, the second phase will begin in January and continue till June next year. Even as companies had started visiting the Powai campus from August, formal interviews began on Monday.

IIT-Bombay will place 1,600 students (BTech, MTech, dual degree, MSc, MPhil and PhD) this year, among whom, 550 students participated in the drive on Monday, said a placement officer.

While students say they are keen on taking up jobs related to research and engineering, past placements show that most jobs being offered are in the sales sector. IIT-B officials, however, assured that this year, there has been a huge demand from companies — both local and international — for both undergraduate and postgraduate students in the IT, semi-conductors and manufacturing sectors.

Dr Avijit Chatterjee, professor in-charge of placements at IIT-B, said that around 350 companies have registered with the institute.

“Around 40 companies, including IBM and Samsung, held interviews today. These companies had been holding orientation and introduction sessions for students since August. Hence, students know what jobs are available and can chose accordingly,” he added. Apart from engineering and IT companies, banks had also registered for the placement drive.

“In all, 1,600 students had registered with the placement cell — of which 1,200 to 1,300 students would take up jobs… Students usually try to ascertain what jobs are available through the placement process. Based on this, they decide whether they want to go for further studies or take up a job,” said Chatterjee.

He, however, refuted that many students have preferred to skip the placements as the packages being offered were not lucrative.

“The packages are lucrative and very competitive. We are expecting the average package to be around Rs 8 to Rs 8.5 lakh this year,” he said. Last year, the average package offered to IITians was around Rs 7.5 lakh. The highest package offered to an IITian — over Rs 52 lakh — was from Microsoft in Washington in 2012.

Chatterjee said that it was wrong to assess the success of the placement drive on the highest package offered. “We do not encourage such a thought and ask students to choose a job that will enable them to grow and put their knowledge to the best use,” he added.

