Found research work to be collaborative, no evidence of plagiarism: IISER

A statement issued by the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune, on Thursday — in connection with the allegations made by PhD student Garima Agarwal — stated that it had found no evidence of plagiarism as alleged by her.

Agarwal had tried to die by suicide in Delhi last month. According to her family, she was suffering from depression as both her MSC work and PhD thesis had been plagiarised by another IISER student. Agarwal had also alleged that IISER faculty member Dr Anindya Goswami, who was her guide, had played a role in the matter.

A First Information Report in connection to the case was lodged at the Shahdara police station in Delhi on December 19 under Section 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code.

In its statement, IISER stated, “The institute’s academic ethics committee conducted an inquiry into the complaint. The committee found the PhD and masters research work to be collaborative in nature and has not found evidence for plagiarism as alleged. The committee found that the supervisor did not ensure proper sharing of credit between two collaborating PhD and master’s students, and that the master’s thesis did not acknowledge the PhD student’s academic contribution.”

“Thus, commensurate with the lapse, the supervisor has been disallowed from admitting any new thesis students in his research group for a year, and the master’s thesis has been asked to be modified in order to acknowledge the PhD student’s academic contribution. A pre-print paper authored by only the PhD student and the supervisor has also been published on September 10, 2022.”

“Following the conclusion of the inquiry in November 2022, to help the PhD student with the remaining portion of her PhD programme, the department chairperson had suggested that an independent faculty member from the department would oversee the publication of research papers and finalization of thesis of the student and would mediate interactions between the student and the supervisor. This was further assured by the Dean Academics in an email to the complainant,” it stated.

Dr Goswami had earlier told The Indian Express, “It is not appropriate to comment as the matter is with the police. I feel there is a misunderstanding. The institute is a neutral body for all students.”