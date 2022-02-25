IIMC Delhi revokes all suspension orders of Amravati regional director

THE INDIAN Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) Delhi, which is also the head office for all IIMCs, has revoked all suspension orders issued by Prof Anil Kumar Saumitra, regional director of IIMC Amravati. While three staff members, who were suspended post the police complaint by Assistant Prof.

Vinay Sonule, have been reinstated at the same posts; Saumitra and Sonule have both been asked to join Delhi IIMC until further notice.

The Indian Express had, on Monday, reported about an FIR filed by Sonule against Suamitra under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. He had complained of intentional harassment by Saumitra for some months as he belongs to a specific community.

Saumitra, a former BJP member, has been a controversial figure in the past. In May 2019, he was suspended from the party’s primary membership for calling Mahatma Gandhi “father of Pakistan” in a Facebook post. A day after the police complaint, more staff members who had supported Sonule were suspended by Saumitra.

The order by IIMC Delhi, dated February 23, states, “In view of the recent developments at IIMC Amravati, it has been decided to attach Prof. Dr. Anil Kumar Saumitra and assistant professor Vinay Sudam Sonule with IIMC headquarters with effect from February 28, until further orders. Suspension of Sonule and three other contractual staff of IIMC Amravati – Rajesh Zolekar, Anil Jadhav and Noorzuma Shaikh – is held in abeyance for the time being. Prof Dr V K Bharti, who is Head of the Department, publications, is given additional charge of all matters related to IIMC Amravati, including academic, administrative, financial and other matters with immediate effect,”.

When contacted, Director General of IIMC, Sanjay Dwivedi, stated that corrective measures are being taken. “Prof Bharti will take additional charge of Amravati centre for now. Apart from this, a committee is also conducting an inquiry into the matter. Nobody will face injustice… moreover, no student will suffer. Now, the new academic year will start from March and IIMC is all set for it.”