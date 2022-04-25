IIM status in mind, NITIE carries out infrastructure upgrades on campus

THE NATIONAL Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) is looking at a major infrastructural shift as it is heading toward IIM status. A plan is already in motion with projects like new hostels, staff quarters and renovation of old classrooms and lecture halls, strengthening of the boundary wall and beautification of the campus among all with funding under the HEFA (Higher Education Funding Agency).

The institute is spread across 63 acres of a forested hilltop near Lake in Powai in Mumbai’s eastern suburbs. Upgradation of all old infrastructure, including all buildings, lighting, roads, boundary wall, and common areas is on a war footing. Internal and external renovation of all six hostels, cafeterias, 14 residential buildings and five office buildings will be covered under the upgradation plan.

“The infrastructural development plan is expected to cost around Rs 160 crore. Out of which Rs 95.5 crore is already approved under the HEFA,” shared Professor Manoj Tiwari, Director of the institute, adding that NITIE hopes for a positive response soon on its IIM status, as the committee formed to deliberate on the feasibility to bring NITIE under the IIM Act has submitted its report.