After protest, IIM Nagpur allows all students to sit for mid-term exams

The flashpoint came after nearly 75 students stepped out for dinner on the night of February 21. (File Photo)

Days after a section of students boycotted mid-term examinations in protest against disciplinary action, the Indian Institute of Management Nagpur has allowed all first-year students — including those initially barred — to appear for the ongoing exams, assuring that no one will face academic loss.

The decision marks a de-escalation of a standoff that began after the administration moved to debar more than 40 first-year students for allegedly staying off campus overnight without prior permission. In an uncommon show of collective action, over 60 students had skipped their mid-term papers earlier this week in protest.

“Permission has been granted to all students to take the exams. Both first and second year examinations are underway. A later date will be announced for the paper that some students did not appear for, after the mid-term exams conclude. No student will suffer academic loss,” officials said.