Igatpuri deaths: Stool samples hint at cholera, admin awaits final autopsy reports

A week after the death of two persons, including a minor, at a residential rehabilitation centre for the mentally challenged at Igatpuri in Maharashtra’s Nashik district, lab tests of stool samples of those admitted at the hospital reveal cholera infection. However, the administration awaits the postmortem reports of the deceased to decide on action against the centre’s management.

Igatpuri Taluka Health Officer Dr Mohammed TurabAli Deshmukh said, “The stool samples taken from individuals who were admitted at the Rural Health Centre (RHC) show Vibrio Cholerae O1 strain which causes loose motions. However, a final postmortem report which includes chemical analysis and histopathology report will confirm the cause of death.” The clinical reason reported in the postmortem is dehydration. However, what caused it has to be verified and so, viscera samples were sent to the forensic lab for further investigation. It is this report that is awaited.

“This infection is caused due to murky water. However, a report of the drinking water sample taken from the centre has not shown any issue. This is because the centre uses a water filter for drinking water. We suspect that this may have been caused due to tanker water used for other purposes such as toilet, washing of utensils etc. However, we cannot be certain until all reports are ready for final evaluation,” added Dr Deshmukh. “This could also be the reason different individuals reported different severity of the illness. I have not seen a cholera case in many years. All other reports may provide more clarity.” Meanwhile, all individuals who were admitted have been discharged.

Centre head Hemlata Jadhav confirmed that they had to requisition a water tanker a day before the residents fell ill. While drinking water was filled through a water purifier, it was used directly for other purposes. “The tanker water was called due to an issue with the regular supply. However, we have not been informed about any report yet. We are also waiting to know what may have caused this unfortunate incident so as to be more cautious.” Yogesh Patil, District Social Welfare Officer, said, “My office has yet not received the report. We are also awaiting the final postmortem report as well as food sample report. Once all reports are in, we will decide future course of action.”