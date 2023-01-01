If Thackeray introspects, Sena won’t take long before uniting again: Kesarkar

If Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray introspects to understand what exactly led to his MLAs moving out, it will help decrease bitterness between the two sides and aid in their re-unification, Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena spokesperson and Maharashtra’s minister for school education and Marathi Language, Deepak Kesarkar, said on Sunday.

Kesarkar, who had recently criticised Ajit Pawar during the Winter Session of the Legislature, also praised the Leader of the Opposition, saying that he was proud of him.

On Sena split, Kesarkar said, “Those who fought for the thoughts of Balasaheb Thackeray can not leave Shiv Sena easily. Something drastic must have happened, which led to the MLAs’ exit. While I am introspecting, our former party president (Thackeray) should also introspect on what exactly happened that led to the exit of so many MLAs. If Uddhav Thackeray introspects, it won’t take a long time for Shiv Sena to unite again.”

Kesarkar said he would speak in due course about what transpired around the time of the rebellion in the Shiv Sena.

“Shinde won the hearts of MLAs and that is why they went with him. I will talk about what happened at that time (during the rebellion). I am not talking (about it) right now as it is New Year. Let a couple of days pass and then I will speak about it. When I speak, not only Maharashtra but every Shiv Sainik will understand the truth,” Kesarkar told mediapersons in Shirdi after his visit to Saibaba temple.

Kesarkar’s statements came barely two days after he had come face-to-face with Thackeray at Nagpur Vidhan Bhavan outside the deputy speaker’s office where the former chief minister expressed his displeasure over recent political happenings.

The statement also comes amid the ongoing tussle between minister Abdul Sattar and MLA Sanjay Shirsat, hinting at fissures in the Shinde faction. Sattar has been accusing Shirsat of conspiring against him and leaking “inside information” to the media.

Talking about his meeting with Thackeray, Kesarkar said he would clarify with the media about the discussion in the next one or two days, adding he has “respect for Thackeray in his heart”.

Asked if bitterness between the two factions will decrease in the new year, Kesarkar said it will depend on Thackeray.

Shiv Sena UBT leaders, however, said that those who have “fled from the party” have no moral right to give any suggestion. “That time has gone now. They have lost the moral right to speak… We do not given importance to their statement,” a Sena functionary said.

On Ajit Pawar, Kesarkar said, “I have worked with Ajit Pawar. He may talk bitter or straightforward but he is a great example of how an Opposition leader should be. Just as we are proud of the chief minister (Shinde), we are also proud of Ajit Pawar.”