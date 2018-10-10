If plastic ban violated, licenses of shops to be cancelled: Kadam

To ensure effective implementation of plastic ban, the Maharashtra government has decided to cancel the licenses of those shops which would indulge in violations. The directions were issued by Minister for Environment Ramdas Kadam on Tuesday during a review meeting with officials from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. “Action is being taken against shopowners for storing banned plastic items. Despite this, if it is found that the shops are continuing to store the banned materials, then the minister has directed local bodies to cancel the licenses of the shops,” said Anil Diggikar, Principal Secretary (Environment).

He added that written instructions would soon be issued to all the local bodies and other authorities about canceling the licenses of shops who indulge in repeated offence.

Environment department officials said that around 299 tonne plastic have been seized from across the state since the plastic ban was enforced on June 23. Besides, a fine of Rs 2.53 crore has been collected, said an official. ENS

