If needed, will investigate Maria’s claims on Sheena case, says Anil Deshmukh

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday said the government will probe, if necessary, claims made by former Mumbai Police commissioner Rakesh Maria that at the beginning of the investigation into Sheena Bora’s murder in 2015, then joint commissioner of police (Law and Order) Deven Bharti had not disclosed to him that he knew media baron Peter Mukerjea and his wife Indrani Mukerjea, who are prime suspects in the case.

But Deshmukh said that he will meet Maria before taking any such decision. “We will gather information about what he has written in his book. We will speak to him and try to know about the incident, which took place during the Devendra Fadnavis regime. We will order a probe if the need arises,” he told mediapersons.

In his autobiography Let Me Say It Now, Maria said Peter had informed Bharti about Sheena’s disappearance much before her remains were discovered in a forest in Raigad in August 2015.

When reached for a comment, Bharti, who is now Additional Director General of Police (Anti-Terrorism Squad), had said: “Mr Maria belongs to a family linked with Bollywood and, it seems, scriptwriters have a great influence on him. In addition, it appears to be a marketing strategy which attempts to grab more eyeballs rather than placing facts…”

