If MVA is together, can defeat ruling side: Oppisition

Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar’s victory over BJP’s Hemant Rasane in Kasba Peth bypoll shows that strong unity among Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies can lead to the defeat of the ruling side, the Opposition said on Thursday.

NCP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Ajit Pawar, said Dhangekar’s victory proves that voters cannot be taken for granted. “The results have shown that if three parties of the MVA stick together and chose deserving candidates, achieving success is possible,” he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray told mediapersons that the BJP’s defeat is a result of its “use and throw policy”. “The number of people voting against BJP is increasing every passing day. If Kasba Peth can come out of BJP’s clutches, then even the country too can,” he said.

Thackeray reminded how BJP used former MLA late Mukta Tilak and ignored her family afterwards. He also mentioned late Goa CM Manohar Parrikar and denial of ticket to his son.

In a major setback to the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena, Dhangekar defeated Rasane by 10,950 votes in a closely-fought contest in its bastion of Kasba Assembly constituency. The BJP was in power in Kasba Peth constituency for 28 years. The BJP, however, won the Pimpri-Chinchwad bypoll with its candidate Ashwini Jagtap becoming the first woman MLA to represent the industrial city.

The Kasba Peth victory also found a mention in the ongoing Budget Session in Mumbai, with state Congress president Nana Patole announcing the election result in the House. Patole was also heard telling the Speaker, “Now, you will have to make a good arrangement for him (Dhangekar) to sit in the Assembly.”

In response, Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took a jibe at the Congress, saying, “I congratulate you for the victory. Just like we need to introspect a little (for Kasba Peth), you also will need to introspect a little (after Chinchwad bypoll results).”

Advertisement

He added, “The only question is, it has now come to a point where you get one victory and you feel the need to stand up in the Assembly and announce it. Three states had elections and Congress is nowhere to be seen. Some you need to introspect with us.”

Outside the Assembly, Patole told mediapersons, “Everyone witnessed how the entire state machinery was used by the government to defeat Dhangekar.”

Senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat said that people showed their approval for Congress’ work by supporting its candidate in a constituency that was considered a BJP bastion. “The kind of politics BJP is doing is worrisome. All like-minded secular parties should join hands and contest elections,” he said.

Advertisement

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray called Dhangekar’s win a “victory of the people”. “The BJP needs to introspect if gaddari (treason) was right or wrong and if it is helping them or damaging them. The people could not accept the gaddari and lowly politics of BJP and hence, gave such a decision,” he said, referring to the rebellion of Shiv Sena MLAs last year led by CM Eknath Shinde.

State BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that unlike Congress and NCP, BJP does not treat elections as a “medium to get power to make money”. “Even if we win, there is no reason to get overjoyed. Even if we face setback, there is no reason to be demoralised. We will definitely instrospect about where we went wrong,” he added.