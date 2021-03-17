If attacks on Marathis in Belgaum don’t stop, declare it UT: Shiv Sena

In January, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said that the disputed area of the Maharashtra-Karnataka border should be declared a Union Territory until the Supreme Court gives its final order on the issue.

Days after the tension over the disputed areas of the Maharashtra-Karnataka border, Shiv Sena on Tuesday reiterated that the Centre should declare the disputed areas as a Union Territory if the attacks on Marathi people in Belgaum do not stop.

An editorial in Saamana said that the attack on Marathi people in Belgaum is harrowing and Maharashtra needs to be united to counter it.

“If the attacks on Marathi people in Belgaum do not stop, then the Centre should announce it as a Union Territory. Since the BJP is ruling in Delhi and Karnataka, we urge Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis to take an all-party delegation to the PM and Karnataka CM to raise voice against injustice on Marathi people,” said the editorial.

Last week, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) activists blackened and pulled down boards in Marathi language on shops in Belgaum. This led to Karnataka bus services being suspended from Kolhapur on Saturday. Earlier this week, Sena activists had blackened a Kannada board in Kolhapur.

In January, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said that the disputed area of the Maharashtra-Karnataka border should be declared a Union Territory until the Supreme Court gives its final order on the issue.