IED-type device found on bus in Mumbai: Driver suspended

The driver of the state transport bus in which an IED-like device was found in Raigad has been suspended. The driver has been accused of allowing illegal luggage on the bus, police said.

The driver, 31-year-old Gajanan Jarande, a resident of Panvel, had found the IED-like device in the bus bound for Karjat along with the bus conductor on February 13. However, on Thursday, the MSRTC suspended Jarande till the investigation was over.

MSRTC PRO Abhijeet Bhosale said, “The driver has been suspended because it was found in CCTV footage that he was plying the bus with luggage that is not permitted. It is not of consequence what the luggage is, even plying with illegal luggage is an offence.”

“The IED-like device wasn’t covered, so it was probably meant to only scare people. The passengers and even the bus driver and conductor thought it was a toy until they decided to alert the police,” said an officer from Raigad police.

SP Anil Paraskar said, “We are trying to identify the culprits. Investigation is going on.”