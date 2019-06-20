IED-like device found: ‘Man in blue’ first possible suspect, police get screen grab

POLICE HAVE managed to get a screen grab of the first possible suspect who allegedly left the IED-like device near a school in Kalamboli. Police will also be sending samples of the device to the forensic laboratory on Thursday.

An IED-like device was found near the New Sudhagad school in Kalamboli on Monday. The school staff alerted police, which called the bomb disposal squad that took the concrete block encased in an iron box connected to a battery and a timer with wires, and managed to destroy it at a safe location, police said.

A senior officer said police were looking through all CCTV footage from around the school for clues. “In one of the cameras, some distance away from the school, a man in a blue shirt wearing a hat and covering his face with a towel can be spotted in the night, pushing a hand cart. There’s a box similar to the one we found on the cart,” said an officer linked to the investigation.

Navi Mumbai Commissioner of Police Sanjay Kumar said, “The sample will be sent to the forensic lab. We have started our probe based on objects found at the spot.”