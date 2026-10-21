ICT student dies by suicide in hostel room amid continuing questions over student welfare at IIT-Bombay

AI Narration

AI Narration

This audio is AI generated.

मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

Patil was found in his room on the second floor of Hostel 5 on the ICT’s Matunga campus. The incident is believed to have occurred between 10 pm and midnight.

Written by: Pallavi Smart
3 min readMumbaiOct 21, 2026 01:31 PM IST
ict mumbaiA senior institute official confirmed the death, adding that the police had been informed and an investigation was underway. (Photo: Facebook/ICT)
Make us preferred source on Google

A second-year Chemical Engineering student at Mumbai’s Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT), Siddhesh Patil, died by suicide in his hostel room on Tuesday night, in an incident that comes amid continuing protests at IIT Bombay over the death of another second-year student and concerns over campus mental-health support and institutional accountability.

Patil was found in his room on the second floor of Hostel 5 on the ICT’s Matunga campus. The incident is believed to have occurred between 10 pm and midnight. A senior institute official confirmed the death, adding that the police had been informed and an investigation was underway.

While the institute has not issued an official statement, Vice-Chancellor A B Pandit informed students and faculty members about the incident through a message circulated on campus. “The police have been informed, and they have prepared a statement from all concerned and have taken necessary steps to release his mortal remains to his family members,” the message stated.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

A classmate said Patil, who was from Nashik, was undergoing treatment for depression with a doctor in the city. According to the classmate, Patil had spoken to his doctor on Tuesday night about wanting to end his life. The doctor subsequently alerted his parents, who contacted students in the hostel and asked them to check on him.

“By the time we reached his room, he had died,” the classmate said, adding that fewer students were on campus owing to the Dussehra festival.

Patil was taken to a hospital by the institute administration but was declared dead on arrival.

The incident comes a month after the death of Sahil Wakode, a 20-year-old second-year BTech student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, who died by suicide on September 18. His death triggered sustained protests on the Powai campus, with students demanding an independent investigation, greater transparency in disciplinary proceedings and reforms to the institute’s student welfare and mental-health support systems.

Story continues below this ad

Wakode’s parents alleged that he had faced caste-based discrimination and harassment by a faculty member. The allegations were denied by the institute, which said it had received no complaint from him about caste discrimination. Police registered an abetment-to-suicide case on the basis of the family’s complaint, and the investigation was transferred to the Mumbai Police Crime Branch.

The protests continued into October. On October 18, Wakode’s parents and student protesters were detained as police cleared a protest site near the IIT Bombay main gate, where students had been demonstrating for nearly a month.

There is no indication of a link between the two deaths.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Pallavi Smart
Pallavi Smart

Pallavi Smart is a Principal Correspondent with The Indian Express, Mumbai Bureau. Her reporting is singularly focused on the education sector, demonstrating exceptional Expertise and Authority across the entire spectrum of learning, from foundational schooling to advanced higher education. She is a highly Trustworthy source for policy, institutional developments, and systemic issues affecting students, teachers, and parents in Maharashtra. Expertise Senior Role: As a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, her designation reflects her seniority, specialized knowledge, and the editorial rigor applied to her reporting. Core Authority & Specialization: Pallavi Smart is the definitive voice for Education news in the region. Her coverage scope is comprehensive: Policy and Regulatory Changes: Reports on major shifts in educational policy, including the restructuring of entrance exams (e.g., MHT-CET adopting the JEE Main model), the draft regulatory framework for coaching classes, and revised teacher recruitment processes. Higher Education Institutions (HEIs): Provides in-depth reporting on prestigious institutes like IIT Bombay and TISS (Tata Institute of Social Sciences), covering institutional initiatives, administrative debates (e.g., renaming IIT Bombay), and student welfare programs (e.g., mandatory mental health courses). Teachers and Eligibility: Covers crucial issues affecting the teaching fraternity, such as the mandatory Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for in-service teachers and related controversies and application numbers. Student Welfare & Rights: Focuses on issues concerning students, including the rollout of government scholarships, the financial strain on schools due to midday meal reimbursement delays, and instances of child rights violations (e.g., the Powai studio hostage crisis). Admissions and Vacancy: Tracks the outcome of centralized admission processes (e.g., MBBS, BPharm) and analyzes vacancy concerns, providing essential data-driven insights for parents and students. Credentials & Trustworthiness Dedicated Beat: Her consistent focus on the "KG to PG" education beat allows her to develop unparalleled subject matter knowledge, ensuring her reports are accurate, detailed, and contextualized. Proactive Reporting: Her articles frequently break news on policy and institutional planning, providing the public with timely, essential information about a sector that directly impacts millions of families. She tweets @Pallavi_Smart ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 21: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments