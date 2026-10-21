ICT student dies by suicide in hostel room amid continuing questions over student welfare at IIT-Bombay

A second-year Chemical Engineering student at Mumbai’s Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT), Siddhesh Patil, died by suicide in his hostel room on Tuesday night, in an incident that comes amid continuing protests at IIT Bombay over the death of another second-year student and concerns over campus mental-health support and institutional accountability.

Patil was found in his room on the second floor of Hostel 5 on the ICT’s Matunga campus. The incident is believed to have occurred between 10 pm and midnight. A senior institute official confirmed the death, adding that the police had been informed and an investigation was underway.

While the institute has not issued an official statement, Vice-Chancellor A B Pandit informed students and faculty members about the incident through a message circulated on campus. “The police have been informed, and they have prepared a statement from all concerned and have taken necessary steps to release his mortal remains to his family members,” the message stated.