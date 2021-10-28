ICMR rejects Tope’s request to decrease time gap between 2 jabs

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) rejected the request of Rajesh Tope, state health minister, to reduce the time gap of 84 weeks between the two shots of Covishield.

As the pandemic curve has flattened in the state, the government is gradually lifting the restrictions in Maharashtra. As of October 27, 6.5 crore people are still partially vaccinated and many are waiting to get their second shot of Covishield due to the time gap of 12-16 weeks after taking the first dose.

Tope had requested the ICMR to lessen the time gap, which would have helped in increasing the number of fully-vaccinated individuals in the state leading to stronger herd immunity. However, the ICMR refused to do so as the time gap is aimed at attaining a higher efficiency rate.

“On the scientific ground, for better efficiency rate, ICMR has refused to decrease the gap between the two shots. In their response, they have explained about the scientific importance of keeping the gap between 12 to 16 weeks,” said Tope talking to The Indian Express on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the state health department is facing roadblocks in rural and tribal areas where beneficiaries with the first shots are avoiding the second shot.